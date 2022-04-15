Online PR services offer an innovative way to distribute press releases in the UAE

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), press release distribution is one of the digital means of communication that companies can utilise to reach their potential customers, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Press release distribution services allow brands to publish their company news on the leading news portals of the country.

Online PR services are becoming more prevalent in the UAE in parallel with the developments on a global scale. In the Gulf countries, numerous media organisations and journalists had to shut down their printed publications due to the economic difficulties brought about by the pandemic, and have shifted to online. It has been observed that after the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of UAE citizens using the internet and social media as the primary source of news increased rapidly. A research study carried out at Northwestern University named Media in the Middle East, one of the most comprehensive studies in the media industry, revealed that in the period between 2013 and 2019, internet usage in the region showed a rapid increase and reached 86 per cent. On the other hand, there has been a 12 per cent decrease in the number of people watching television. Participants of the research, residents of Arab countries, stated that they regularly visit online news sources.

All these findings make Dubai an important centre for Online PR services, such as press release distribution, media monitoring and reporting. Brands that make an investment and partner with a PR company in the MENA region to reach out to their potential customers through reliable news portals, mainstream media outlets, and prominent journalists, get far more back on their investment by working with PR services.

Why is press release distribution in the UAE is important?

In the UAE, there are more than 100 public relations (PR) companies registered with the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA). The majority of these companies are based in Dubai, which shows that the PR and communication industry in Dubai is highly developed. This is not surprising considering that the UAE is commonly seen as an 'investment hub' by senior executives and CEOs. Accordingly, the UAE especially Dubai, seems to be the go-to address for PR activities.

With the services they provide, PR companies in the UAE and the Middle East guide brands in terms of corporate communication.

• Media presence: Through press release distribution, companies in the UAE get a chance to be featured in the domestic and regional media, namely news agencies and prominent media outlets, with the news regarding their brand.

• Brand visibility: When customers come across the news content regarding the company, the perception process begins, which consists of four stages: stimulation, organisation, interpretation, and memory and recall. Initial contact is established with customers who have not heard of the company, through press releases.

• Media relations: Companies that periodically distribute press releases in Dubai also establish a regular presence in the media, which, consequently, leads to the development of a relationship with the media outlets.

• News archive: Issuing press releases regularly, which is a textbook PR activity, also helps to create a remarkable archive of brand news that can be found on search engine results. Press releases, supported by quotes from company spokespersons, serve as a powerful tool for companies to convey their vision and stance on a host of issues.

• Brand reputation and crisis management: While everything mentioned is aimed at gradually building brand reputation, PR is also used during a crisis that may threaten this hard-earned reputation. PR services also guide companies in times of crisis, when the brand needs to make quick decisions and communicate regularly with its consumers, and do it with the right wording.

How to distribute a press release in Dubai?

As a result of the increasing prevalence of online platforms, PR companies are being replaced by PR services in Dubai. Let's take a look at the most cost-effective way to distribute press releases in the UAE with B2Press Online PR Service.

• News writing: Press releases are written in English, French, or Arabic by expert native editors based on the briefs of companies, and localised according to the country or region.

• Distribution via news agencies: SEO-friendly press releases are distributed to the media via news agencies such as AetosWire, Associated Press (AP), and Emirates News Agency (Wakalat Anab'a al-Emarat - WAM). Your press release is also disseminated to the leading newspapers and journalists of the region via segmented media lists.

• Media monitoring and reporting: Press releases that are distributed via news agencies, segmented media lists, and tier-1 news portals are monitored and reported with weekly and monthly coverage reports. In other words, the effect of the press release can be measured. Media monitoring in the Middle East and reporting processes are also offered in the PR packages.

To summarize, B2Press offers a turnkey solution and operates with a pay-as-you-go model, and enables brands to distribute effective and remarkable press releases for a reasonable price.