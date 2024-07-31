Onesto Home reports 125 per cent growth in Dubai, enhancing online sales and product range

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 3:42 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 3:43 PM

Onesto Home, a leading retailer of high-quality Turkish furniture, has reported a remarkable 125 per cent increase in year-over-year online sales in the Gulf’s most competitive city Dubai. This significant growth is driven by enhanced website functionality, targeted digital marketing campaigns, and an expanded product line. Onesto Home also has a showroom in Dubai.

Entering the UAE market in 2021, Onesto Home has quickly established itself as a preferred choice for consumers seeking unique and modern Turkish furniture. The brand's success can be attributed to its exceptional craftsmanship, innovative and unique designs, and use of high-quality materials, which have distinguished it from other retailers in the region.

Dubai's impressive growth as a tourism destination and its strong credential as a financial centre have driven significant residential and commercial real estate developments since the 1990s, creating a strong demand for furnishings.

The UAE home furniture market is dynamic and expanding, supported by rising disposable incomes, population growth, and an expanding expatriate community. This growth highlights the increasing need for high-quality furniture to meet the demands of new developments.

Meeting customer needs and expanding horizons

Ilknur Fergana, co-founder of Onesto Home, emphasised her company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and market leadership: "Our impressive growth in the Dubai market highlights our ability to meet the diverse needs of our customers. We continually innovate to ensure our product lines stay fresh and relevant, and our plans to introduce new styles and materials will further enhance our customers' shopping experience." Looking ahead, Onesto Home aims to strengthen its presence in the UAE market by expanding its product range to include more environmentally sustainable, natural, and recyclable furniture options. By providing continuous training and development opportunities for their team to enhance their skills and knowledge and fostering a positive work environment that prioritises the well-being and growth of their employees Onesto will continue set itself apart from other brands in Dubai’s very competitive market. Fergana notes that one key to this will be leveraging proprietary data and technology by utilising data analytics to gain deeper insights into market trends and customer behaviour. "I firmly believe that enabling more informed decision-making through implementing AI and IT technology for inventory management, demand forecasting, and personalized marketing campaigns will position us to build on our current success for the next decade and beyond," she stated. Onesto Home offers an exclusive collection of living room furniture including coffee tables, TV units, nesting tables, chairs, bars, bar stools, sofas, console tables, cabinets, and wall units, along with home décor accessories to suit every budget and taste.

"Our brand has grown from a small retailer and manufacturer to a leading supplier of high-quality Turkish-made furniture. We have expanded our product range to include a wide range of living room furniture and home decor accessories. Our facilities and business size have grown, our production capacity has increased, allowing us to serve a wider customer base. With our strong presence in the UAE market, we continue to innovate and meet our customers' needs by providing exceptional quality and service,” she concluded.