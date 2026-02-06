OneRoyal to attend iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 as platinum sponsor

OneRoyal has announced its participation as a Platinum Sponsor at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026, set to take place at Dubai World Trade Centre on 11–12 February 2026.

As part of its presence at the region’s leading financial trading exhibition, OneRoyal will welcome attendees at Booth 105, where its team will engage with industry professionals, partners and traders to discuss the future of online trading, key market trends expected to shape 2026, and the evolving role of technology in financial markets.

During the event, OneRoyal will showcase its award-winning trading platforms and AI-driven trading tools, designed to enhance execution, performance and decision-making for traders across experience levels.

Through its platinum sponsorship, OneRoyal reinforces its commitment to supporting the growth and advancement of the trading ecosystem in the Middle East. The company continues to focus on empowering regional traders by providing access to industry-leading trading conditions and a secure environment to explore global market opportunities.

Visitors attending iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 are invited to connect with the OneRoyal team to learn more about how the company is broadening access to financial markets and shaping the next phase of digital trading.