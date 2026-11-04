OneRoyal celebrates 20 years of success in Istanbul with a luxurious gala

Leading financial services provider OneRoyal celebrated two decades of growth, innovation, and strong partnerships with an exclusive two-day anniversary event in Istanbul recently.

Valued partners and clients from around the world were welcomed to the majestic Shangri-La Bosphorus, nestled along the renowned Bosphorus waterfront, to commemorate this significant milestone.

The curated, fully hosted experience started with an elegant welcome reception. Guests were treated to cocktails, bites, and local artistry, while enjoying the opportunity to unwind, connect with each other, and meet OneRoyal’s Brand Ambassador, Diego Forlán.

On October 23 (Friday), attendees spent the day exploring one of the world’s most iconic waterways with a scenic Bosphorus cruise and lunch onboard a private boat. The day continued with a guided tour of the historic Spice Bazaar. Guests had the opportunity to explore a vibrant marketplace that dates back to the 17th century, immersing themselves in the local culture.

The celebrations culminated in a spectacular anniversary gala held in the breathtaking Ballroom of the Shangri-La Bosphorus. Bringing together partners, clients, and OneRoyal representatives from across the globe, the evening featured an exceptional fine-dining experience, world-class entertainment, and an atmosphere worthy of the occasion.

Throughout the night, guests enjoyed captivating live performances, while company executives reflected on OneRoyal's remarkable 20-year journey and shared their vision for the future. A prestigious awards ceremony also recognised the company's top-performing partners, celebrating the relationships, achievements, and shared successes that have helped shape OneRoyal's story.

The event concluded with a vibrant celebration, bringing guests to the dance floor, creating unforgettable memories, and honouring 20 years of success and enduring partnerships.

20 years of mutual respect and success

“20 years is a long time in any business. In our industry, it’s an eternity. Getting here has required more than just ambition. It’s required the discipline to keep earning the confidence of our clients and partners. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today. This experience was our way of recognising that. Of thanking them for their loyalty and support all these years. Because our achievements aren’t ours alone. They’re shared with the people who’ve believed in us since 2006,” said Rayan Annan, founder and chairman of OneRoyal.

OneRoyal’s Brand Ambassador, football legend, World Cup Golden Ball Winner, and coach of the Uruguay national team, Diego Forlán, also commented.

“20 years is a massive milestone. It takes commitment, dedication, and hard work to perform at such high levels for so long. It’s also not something that can be achieved alone. Success like this is a testament to the strong relationships OneRoyal has built with its partners and clients. It’s proof of the trust and loyalty the company has earned over the years from providing quality service. I was honoured to attend this event as Brand Ambassador. It truly was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and clearly showed how much OneRoyal values and appreciates the people that have contributed to its success.”