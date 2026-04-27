OneClickDrive reports rise in cross-border demand as used car listings grow

OneClickDrive, a Dubai-based mobility marketplace, has reported a rise in seller listings alongside increasing international buyer activity, reflecting growing demand for cross-border vehicle sourcing from the UAE.

The platform has seen consistent growth in traffic to its used car section in recent months, with buyers from Africa, South Asia, Eastern Europe and the wider Gulf increasingly turning to Dubai as a sourcing hub for export vehicles. This shift aligns with broader trends in the UAE’s pre-owned vehicle market, where international demand is becoming a more visible component of overall transaction activity.

“We are seeing a clear shift in how buyers approach the used car market, particularly from outside the UAE,” said a spokesperson for OneClickDrive. “International buyers are increasingly looking for structured platforms where they can access verified listings, compare options, and connect directly with sellers.”

Dubai’s position as a vehicle trade hub continues to support this demand. A combination of high vehicle turnover, competitive pricing, and direct access to global shipping routes has made the city a practical sourcing point for buyers across multiple regions. For sellers, this extends the reach of each listing beyond the domestic market, connecting them with a broader pool of potential buyers.

OneClickDrive operates as a marketplace and does not buy or sell vehicles directly. Private sellers and dealerships list their inventory on the platform, while buyers browse listings and contact sellers without intermediaries. This model allows both parties to engage directly, with sellers retaining control over pricing and negotiations.

The platform’s structure also addresses some of the inefficiencies traditionally associated with cross-border vehicle sourcing. Buyers with specific requirements linked to import regulations or destination markets can filter listings and engage with sellers in a more transparent environment, reducing reliance on informal or unverified channels.

Dubai’s wider used car ecosystem further strengthens this process. Established inspection and certification services, clear registration transfer procedures, and the city’s reputation for well-maintained vehicles provide an additional layer of confidence for international buyers sourcing remotely.

OneClickDrive has also observed a steady increase in international traffic to its marketplace, consistent with a broader shift towards digital platforms for cross-border transactions. As buyers become more comfortable navigating online marketplaces, the role of structured, transparent platforms in facilitating vehicle trade continues to expand.

For sellers, this trend presents a practical advantage. Listing a vehicle on a digital marketplace enables access to a combined audience of local residents, expatriates, and international buyers without additional steps or complexity. This broader exposure can shorten sales cycles and improve the likelihood of connecting with buyers whose requirements align with available inventory.

As demand for export vehicles continues to grow alongside domestic activity, marketplaces that offer direct access, transparent listings, and wide inventory selection are increasingly becoming the starting point for cross-border vehicle transactions.