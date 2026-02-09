One UAE International Business Awards honours Riazul Islam Fihan for Real Estate & Fintech Innovation

The digital transformation of Dubai’s real estate sector reached a new milestone as Riazul Islam Fihan, founder and CEO of Desert Rise and Rover Cyber, was conferred with the Visionary Excellence in Real Estate Innovation & Fintech award at the prestigious One UAE International Business Awards 2026.

The honour was presented by Sheikh Saqr Ali Binsaeed Al Nuaimi, a member of the Ajman Ruling Family, during a high-profile gala held at the Zabeel Ladies Club. The ceremony recognised leaders driving the We the UAE 2031 vision through technological disruption and transparent business practices.

Having witnessed the emirate’s evolution first-hand over the past two decades, Riazul has steered Desert Rise to become a bridge between traditional property stability and the emerging frontier of digital assets. His leadership in integrating AI-driven compliance frameworks has positioned the firm as a key contributor to Dubai’s transition towards a tokenised economy.

Commenting on the recognition, Riazul Islam Fihan said: "As a long-term resident, I have witnessed the rapid growth of Dubai’s real estate industry and deeply appreciate the vision driving this progress. We fully share the ambition of Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to see Dubai ranked number one globally. To support this, we are aligning our operations with the government’s shift towards tokenisation, the metaverse, and blockchain-led transformation. At Desert Rise, our priority is to protect investors through transparent transactions while supporting the nation via real-time VAT and tax collection. This is our commitment to continue working closely with the Dubai Government to build a smarter, more secure future."

Through his fintech arm, Rover Cyber, Riazul has introduced advanced tools such as the VATEase platform, ensuring that as the market moves towards digital-first environments, security and regulatory compliance remain uncompromised. His “100% Compliance, Zero Loss” philosophy has since emerged as a benchmark for international investors entering the UAE market.