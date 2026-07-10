One Point Legal and Instant POA launch integrated legal support desk for UAE businesses and international investors

An integrated support desk for UAE businesses and international investors has been launched by One Point Legal Services and Instant POA, bringing legal assistance, powers of attorney, notarisation, attestation and corporate document procedures into one coordinated route.

The model is designed for founders, shareholders, property owners and overseas investors who often need several connected services for a single transaction. Through Private Notary Dubai, the route also supports contracts, powers of attorney and eligible online notarisation. It gives clients a clearer starting point and practical sequence for handling legal, notarial and administrative requirements in the UAE.

Based at Office 805, The Opal Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, the company provides legal consultations, contracts, corporate support, document attestation, notary transactions, legal translation and trademark assistance. The company publicly lists UAE License No. 4427320.01 and gives clients a local point of contact in Dubai for legal and corporate matters.

Instant POA focuses on power-of-attorney drafting, attestation guidance, legal translation and business-document support. Instant POA Businessman Services L.L.C publicly lists Trade License No. 1551319, Membership No. 640398 and Commercial Registration No. 2700100, supporting UAE-based clients as well as overseas owners handling property and business affairs.

The wider service route also includes Private Notary Dubai for memoranda, board resolutions and declarations, while InstaPro adds document clearing and government transaction assistance involving processes linked to MOFA, MOHRE, DED, ICP, RTA, Dubai Police and FTA-related requirements.

The network also includes Notary Center, a local Business Bay resource for powers of attorney, declarations, legal notices, wills, corporate documents, attestations, certified true copies and legal translation. Mohamie UAE (mohamie-uae.ae) helps users search for lawyers and law firms across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the other emirates by location, legal specialisation and language, making it easier to identify relevant local legal support.

The companies said the integrated approach is intended to reduce duplicated follow-up, clarify the correct sequence of steps and direct each requirement to the appropriate specialist, service provider or authority. Clients can begin with legal review or corporate support, then move to document preparation, notarisation, attestation or government follow-up without restarting the process with each provider.

The launch reflects growing demand in the UAE for a clearer route connecting legal advice, document services and corporate transaction support.