ONE Investments win Top International Agency 2021 Dubai

Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 5:22 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 5:24 PM

Market-leading property company ONE Investments added another award to their trophy cabinet, winning Top International Agency 2021 for Dubai property at DAMAC’s annual award ceremony.

A multi-award-winning property company ONE Investments have cemented their place once again as the go-to for international clients looking to purchase property in Dubai. With a selection of over 42,000 luxury properties including apartments, villas, and townhouses ranging from $100,000 to $50 Million, ONE Investments has something for everyone.

Speaking from the Awards Ceremony, Hamid Jaafri, CE, ONE Investments, said: “This award is a testament to our client-first approach. We understand buying a property overseas can be a daunting prospect for buyers and that’s why we make sure we deliver a tailor-made service to our international clientele putting their needs and goals first. Navigating an international market and its opportunities, risks, laws, and regulations are not straight forward and that’s the gap that we specialise in bridging. We help our clients make timely, informed, and intelligent decisions on their Dubai property acquisitions”.

Jaafri added: “I’d like to give a special thanks to my team without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. Their hard work and commitment is what enables us to continue leading the market"

The award was given to ONE Investments by DAMAC Properties, the largest private developer in the UAE. DAMAC Properties made headlines recently when they launched their mega master development, DAMAC Lagoons. Spread over 45 Million square feet DAMAC Lagoons will be amongst the largest lagoon communities in the region. The project set new sales records in Dubai selling over Dh1.8 billion+ worth within hours of launching.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah in 2013, ONE Investments is the market leader for Dubai property. With offices in London, Dubai, LA, and Houston, the company specialise in bridging the gap for overseas buyers interested in purchasing lifestyle and investment properties in Dubai.