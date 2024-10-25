ONE Development unveils 'Laguna Residence', its Dh2 billion AI-integrated project at Dubai’s City of Arabia

Dubai Event Photography Images by Alin Constantin Photography (C)

ONE Development, a home-grown boutique developer with offices and showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, recently revealed details of its flagship Dh2 billion project in Dubai’s City of Arabia. This development is expected to become an iconic strategic project that will attract homebuyers and investors.

The Laguna Residence was officially launched at a spectacular event held at Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena. The event featured an impressive lineup of stars, including global music sensation Amr Diab, Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor, and Egypt’s celebrated actor Amir Karara. The event was hosted by renowned international presenter Raya Abi-rached and Egyptian Star Sherif Mounir.

Distinguished guests were treated to an extraordinary reveal of Laguna Residence’s unique features, reflecting ONE Development’s vision to elevating the bar for the real estate industry.

Laguna Residence is the first fully AI-integrated residential development in the region, featuring the largest lagoon on a podium, centred between two iconic high-rise towers. The residence offers an exclusive retreat with uninterrupted views of the Dubai skyline. This distinctive community presents a wide range of unit options, from studios to three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and sky-homes, all with flexible payment plans. The two towers are connected by a vibrant amenities hub, offering more than 40 world-class features, including entertainment, wellness, and social spaces, creating an engaging and connected living experience where the sky truly is the limit.

Speaking at the launch event, ONE Development’s founder and chairman, Ali Al Gebely, emphasised the company’s commitment to Dubai’s growth and its evolving real estate landscape, saying: Laguna Residence is a unique project, introducing the UAE’s first AI-integrated residential community. It offers a sophisticated lifestyle, combining convenience with personalised services. Our goal is to redefine the real estate industry by elevating daily life and reshaping the meaning of quality living. This community not only embraces technology, innovation and sustainability but also champions eco-friendly solutions." He added: "As a homegrown boutique developer, our mission is to reflect the unique aspirations and lifestyles of our clientele in the UAE. By delivering iconic, high-quality developments, we align with the UAE’s strategic ambitions and leadership’s vision to attract local, regional and international investors, setting a new benchmark in the real estate industry." The UAE’s real estate market is experiencing steady growth, attracting investors from across the globe. The Laguna Residence project is set to offer attractive returns on investment as the first fully AI-integrated community with the region’s largest lagoon on a podium. This development aligns with Dubai’s Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to increase the value of Dubai’s real estate transactions to Dh1 trillion (US$272 billion) by that year.

The UAE continues to be one of the world’s most appealing real estate markets, with cities like Dubai having gained a reputation for catering to luxury and becoming a top destination for high-net-worth individuals looking to invest in property. Recently, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have made significant progress in terms of transparency, digital integration and ease of doing business, simplifying the process of purchasing freehold residences.