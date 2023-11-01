One Broker Group (OBG) celebrates as Nadine 1 sells out
One Broker Group (OBG) is elated to announce the extraordinary success of Nadine 1, a luxurious residential development located in Al Furjan, Dubai. This remarkable achievement marks a turning point in Dubai's real estate landscape as Nadine 1, with its one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, has completely sold out, making it one of the most sought-after properties in the city.
One Broker Group: Your trusted real estate experts
At One Broker Group (OBG), we are your go-to team of experts committed to providing you with an unparalleled real estate experience. Our comprehensive services encompass every facet of your real estate requirements, from expert property development advice to efficient property portfolio management, sales, rentals, mortgage guidance, and even interior design. With our established expertise in real estate brokerage and development, we play a pivotal role in shaping a better community for all.
Nadine 1 - A resounding triumph
Nadine 1, nestled in the heart of Al Furjan, Dubai, has exceeded all expectations and garnered immense interest and admiration from discerning buyers. Its elegant design and strategic location, offering easy access to metro stations, shopping centers, and the airport, have resonated profoundly with investors and homeowners alike.
The success of Nadine 1 is a testament to OBG's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of real estate development. Its stunning amenities, including beautifully landscaped gardens and state-of-the-art fitness facilities, have redefined luxury living in Al Furjan. The flexible 30/70 payment plan and the assurance of handover in Q4, 2024, have made Nadine 1 the pinnacle of modern, convenient living.
The future of Al Furjan
As we celebrate the sell-out success of Nadine 1, Al Furjan stands poised for incredible growth. With the dedication and support of OBG, it has become a hub for luxury living, seamlessly blending convenience and elegance. In the dynamic Dubai real estate market, OBG continues to lead the way, ensuring residents and investors experience the best of the city.
Nadine 2 - The legacy continues
The resounding success of Nadine 1 has set the stage for its sibling project, Nadine 2, which is also experiencing a surge in demand. The allure of owning a dream apartment in the thriving Al Furjan community is undeniable, and those who missed out on Nadine 1 are eager to secure their place in Nadine 2. With the same dedication to excellence, Nadine 2 aims to follow the legacy of its predecessor by offering exceptional living experiences.
For more information about Nadine 2 or to book your dream apartment today, visit https://obg.ae/ or contact +971 52 867 1196.