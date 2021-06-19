Oncology cancer centre to open in Sharjah

Advanced Oncology centre, a dedicated cancer care centre, has signed a lease agreement with Sharjah Healthcare City Authority. The new centre will soon come up along Dhaid road, adjacent to the newly built Sharjah Healthcare City (SHCC) clinical building. The agreement was signed between Abdulla Ali Al Mahyan, chairman of Sharjah Health Authority (SHA) and SHCC, and Dr Mahdi AlFardan, owner of the new centre.

Welcoming the new cancer centre to Sharjah, Al Mahyan said: “It is a new milestone for SHCC as we always focus on specialty centres, especially oncology related. We extend all our support to the new centre, and hope it will serve the patients in the Northern Emirates, and not just Sharjah.

Dr AlFardan, who is also the chairman of Gulf International Cancer Center, Abu Dhabi, said: “We chose SHCC because Sharjah is positioned in a relatively middle spot compared to the rest of the Emirates, creating great convenience for patients from the North.

Plus, SHCC is in the heart of an area heavily urbanised by the Sharjah government with various pipeline developments and has easy access to Sharjah airport, which should serve as an important avenue reinforcement for medical tourists from the Middle East. These features are combined with the unique Free Zone benefits and fast track licensing procedures of SHCC.”