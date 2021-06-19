Oncology cancer centre to open in Sharjah
Advanced Oncology centre, a dedicated cancer care centre, has signed a lease agreement with Sharjah Healthcare City Authority. The new centre will soon come up along Dhaid road, adjacent to the newly built Sharjah Healthcare City (SHCC) clinical building. The agreement was signed between Abdulla Ali Al Mahyan, chairman of Sharjah Health Authority (SHA) and SHCC, and Dr Mahdi AlFardan, owner of the new centre.
Welcoming the new cancer centre to Sharjah, Al Mahyan said: “It is a new milestone for SHCC as we always focus on specialty centres, especially oncology related. We extend all our support to the new centre, and hope it will serve the patients in the Northern Emirates, and not just Sharjah.
Dr AlFardan, who is also the chairman of Gulf International Cancer Center, Abu Dhabi, said: “We chose SHCC because Sharjah is positioned in a relatively middle spot compared to the rest of the Emirates, creating great convenience for patients from the North.
Plus, SHCC is in the heart of an area heavily urbanised by the Sharjah government with various pipeline developments and has easy access to Sharjah airport, which should serve as an important avenue reinforcement for medical tourists from the Middle East. These features are combined with the unique Free Zone benefits and fast track licensing procedures of SHCC.”
-
KT Network
Oncology cancer centre to open in Sharjah
Advanced Oncology centre, a dedicated cancer care centre, has signed a lease agreement with Sharjah Healthcare...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Use the reset button
Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar READ MORE
-
KT Network
Netix Global BV to unveil unique partner...
Netix Global BV has announced it will unveil its Netix Novus Partner... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Use the reset button
I own a villa in Dubai which I would rent out to temporary visitors.... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,109 Covid-19 cases, 2,075...
More than 54.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Dubai's Jumeirah Beach to get 16km bicycle ...
Plans are in place to take the total length of such tracks in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE approves innovative lung cancer drug
The move makes the UAE the second country in the world, after the USA,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Blood donors help critically ill woman...
She'd been diagnosed with a form of thalassemia, an inherited blood... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE