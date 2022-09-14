Onam festivities continue at JBS Group and United Pro Association

Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 3:34 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 3:36 PM

Onam Nilavu 2022, jointly organised by United Pro Association AND JBS Government Transaction Centre, has debuted at JBS centre with Onam celebrations with Shinkari Melam and various other artistic programmes. Ajith Ibrahim, the general secretary, welcomed the gathering, which included Saleem Ittammal, president of United Pro Association; MK Muneer, MLA for Kerala; Shamna Kasim, a well-known actor; Muhammad Shanid, CEO of JBS Group and Muhsin Calicut, treasurer of United Pro Association. Bibi John, guardian; Abdul Ghafoor Pookkad, vice-president; Mujeeb Mappattukara, organising secretary; Basheer Saeed, joint secretary; and joint treasurers Abdul Ghafoor and Fazal Kilton of United Pro Association greeted. Thousands of parcelled feasts for members were distributed at the centre and hundreds of people attended the feast served at the JBS centre. Kasim distributed prizes to the winners of the draw Yasir, Nandu Krishnan and Suhair at the ceremony.