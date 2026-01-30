OMODA&JAECOO UAE launches flagship JAECOO J8 SHS at ‘Super Hybrid Night’ in Dubai

OMODA&JAECOO UAE redefined the future of intelligent mobility with the official UAE launch of its flagship performance Super Hybrid SUV, the JAECOO J8 SHS, at an exclusive super hybrid night in Dubai.

The event took place at a landmark venue overlooking Dubai’s skyline, bringing together senior government officials, media representatives, influencers, industry leaders, dealers, partners, and VIP guests for an immersive showcase of the brand’s best-in-class Super Hybrid technology. The evening reinforced OMODA&JAECOO’s commitment to next-generation intelligent mobility in the UAE.

The highlight of the evening was the official unveiling of the JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System), positioned as OMODA&JAECOO’s most advanced and performance-oriented Super Hybrid SUV to date. Powered by class-leading super hybrid technology, the JAECOO J8 SHS delivers a seamless balance of performance, efficiency, and intelligent driving. It offers a long driving range of up to 1,300 km, making it well suited for both urban commutes and long-distance journeys across the region.

The standout performance variant delivers segment-leading capabilities, featuring a combined output of 600 hp, peak torque of 915 Nm, an AWD drivetrain, and acceleration from 0–100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds.

In addition to the JAECOO J8 SHS, guests experienced the broader Super Hybrid lineup, including the JAECOO J7 SHS, OMODA C7 SHS, and OMODA C5 HEV, along with a dedicated SHS chassis and technology experience zone. This provided a closer look at the engineering and innovation behind the Super Hybrid System.

The main-stage programme highlighted OMODA&JAECOO’s global brand vision and long-term new-energy strategy, with best-in-class Super Hybrid technology positioned as a key pillar of the brand’s future product roadmap. The evening also featured customer and partner testimonials, an appreciation segment, and a special one-year brand anniversary moment celebrating OMODA&JAECOO’s rapid growth and market expansion in the UAE.

Commenting on the launch, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International, said: "The launch of the JAECOO J8 SHS marks a defining milestone for OMODA&JAECOO in the UAE. Super Hybrid technology is central to our vision of delivering powerful yet sustainable mobility solutions tailored to the region. With the JAECOO J8 SHS, we are introducing a flagship SUV that combines performance, efficiency, and intelligent design, reflecting our commitment to innovation and the UAE’s future mobility ambitions."

Since entering the UAE market, OMODA&JAECOO has continued to gain momentum through its focus on cutting-edge technology, distinctive design, and customer-centric innovation. The successful launch of the JAECOO J8 SHS further reinforces the brand’s position as a key player in the region’s evolving new-energy vehicle landscape.

The event concluded with a group photo session, followed by dinner and networking, allowing media and VIP guests to engage directly with brand leadership and product specialists.