OMODA&JAECOO International Summit concludes with a vision for a smarter, greener future

The 2025 OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit concluded on a high note in Wuhu, China, bringing together users, partners, and media representatives from nearly 100 countries — including delegates from the Middle East and the UAE to celebrate the brand’s latest advancements in intelligent mobility, green technology, and sustainable innovation.

Themed “Co-Creation for a Smarter, Greener Future,” the global summit underscored OMODA&JAECOO’s mission to redefine the future of mobility in alignment with global sustainability goals and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision.

At the flagship event, OMODA DAY, the brand unveiled its all-new global model, the OMODA O4 ULTRA, designed to meet the expectations of a new generation of drivers who value both performance and intelligence. The futuristic crossover blends avant-garde design with next-level digital connectivity, reinforcing OMODA&JAECOO’s position as a trendsetter in intelligent mobility.

Attendees also explored the OMODA O4 Experience Showcase, offering an immersive glimpse into the future of smart driving and digital interactivity.

Participants experienced test drives of the OMODA O7, featuring advanced functions such as APA Automatic Parking and RPA Remote Parking, earning praise for their precision and convenience — key advantages for UAE drivers navigating both urban and desert terrains.

The Hybrid Marathon Challenge, covering a 600 km endurance route through scenic China, showcased the exceptional range, reliability, and fuel efficiency of OMODA&JAECOO’s hybrid models — including the OMODA 5 SHS-H, JAECOO 5 SHS-H, and OMODA 7 SHS-P, reinforcing their suitability for long-distance drives under diverse conditions similar to those in the Gulf region.

Global partnership with UNICEF

Reaffirming its commitment to responsible innovation, OMODA&JAECOO’s parent company renewed its three-year global partnership with UNICEF, pledging US$6 million to support education initiatives in underprivileged communities.

This partnership aligns with the brand’s sustainability pillars — Green Mobility, Environmental Protection, and Educational Equality — values that strongly resonate with the UAE’s focus on social responsibility and sustainable development.

AIMOGA makes global debut: The future of intelligent mobility

The summit also marked the live debut of AIMOGA, the brand’s intelligent AI assistant that integrates emotional interaction, voice recognition, and deep learning. AIMOGA represents OMODA&JAECOO’s “Automobile + Robotics” vision, paving the way for future robotic innovations that extend beyond vehicles — including AI-driven assistants, robotic pets, and educational bots.

By fusing automotive and robotics technologies, OMODA&JAECOO aim to build an open global innovation ecosystem that supports smarter lifestyles — an ambition perfectly aligned with the UAE’s leadership in smart city transformation and AI integration.

Global collaboration: Stories of co-creation

During the International Tech Night, global users and creators shared stories of how OMODA&JAECOO vehicles enhance their lives — from hybrid commuting to outdoor adventures, reflecting the brand’s core philosophy of “Co-Create · Co-Move · Co-Future.”

Driving the future together in the UAE

The 2025 OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit not only highlighted breakthrough technologies but also reinforced the brand’s commitment to collaborating with global users — including the UAE’s growing community of smart mobility enthusiasts.

The JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is expected to launch by the end of 2025, while the OMODA C7 and OMODA C7 SHS are set to debut in the UAE in January 2026.

At a global level, Chery International launched a series of dynamic, user-focused initiatives across its sub-brands — Chery, Exeed, OMODA&JAECOO, Lepas, and iCAR, reinforcing its strategy of co-creation and user-driven innovation.

Further strengthening its presence in the UAE, OMODA&JAECOO launched the JAECOO J5 in September 2025 and the JAECOO J7 SHS in October 2025, marking two major additions to its regional line-up. The brand also opened three new showrooms across key UAE locations in October, bringing its total to six showrooms nationwide.

OMODA&JAECOO remain committed to advancing sustainability, innovation, and user-centric experiences, contributing to the UAE’s vision for a smarter, cleaner, and more connected mobility future.