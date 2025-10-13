OMODA&JAECOO expands UAE presence with new showroom opening in Abu Dhabi

OMODA&JAECOO, the innovative global automotive brand known for its fusion of futuristic design, intelligent technology, and off-road prowess, has officially opened its new showroom in Abu Dhabi. The state-of-the-art facility, operated by MAHY Khoory Automotive, is located at Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street on Abu Dhabi Airport Road.

Spanning 600 square meters, the new showroom marks an important milestone in the brand’s regional expansion and strengthens OMODA&JAECOO’s footprint in the UAE’s capital. As the exclusive distributor of OMODA&JAECOO in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, MAHY Khoory Automotive brings the brand’s innovative and premium automotive experience closer to customers across the Emirate.

“The opening of our Abu Dhabi showroom represents a significant step in our commitment to the UAE market,” said Shawn Xu, chief executive officer of OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International. “Through our partnership with MAHY Khoory Automotive, we aim to offer Abu Dhabi customers a modern automotive experience that seamlessly integrates luxury, intelligent connectivity, and exceptional off-road performance.”

The opening followed the successful launch of the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) earlier this month, a cutting-edge hybrid SUV designed for drivers seeking performance, efficiency, and versatility. The advanced system delivers an impressive driving range of over 1,200 km per tank and charge, eliminating range anxiety while providing smooth transitions between electric and fuel power.

Adding to the innovative spirit of the brand, the event also featured AiMOGA, OMODA&JAECOO’s futuristic humanoid robot. AiMOGA captivated guests with its vibrant performance, symbolizing the brand’s drive to fuse mobility, AI, and robotics, a vision that reflects the same cutting-edge intelligence and innovation found in OMODA&JAECOO vehicles.

With this opening, OMODA&JAECOO now has six showrooms across the UAE, further strengthening its nationwide presence and accessibility for customers. The expansion comes ahead of the anticipated launch of the OMODA C7 in January 2026, a next-generation crossover that will set new benchmarks in intelligent design, comfort, and energy efficiency.

The launch of the Abu Dhabi showroom highlights the strong cooperation between OMODA&JAECOO and MAHY Khoory Automotive, reinforcing their shared vision to deliver world-class vehicles and services in one of the region’s most competitive automotive markets. It also fills a key market gap in Abu Dhabi by introducing a distinctive brand that caters to both urban trendsetters and adventure enthusiasts.

OMODA&JAECOO’s global momentum also continues to accelerate as the brand is organising the International User Summit 2025 with the theme Co-Create and Co-Define in China, bringing together users, partners, dealers, media, KOL, owners, and enthusiasts from around the world.

In July, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, Chery Group, achieved a remarkable dual milestone, rising to the 233rd position on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list and surpassing five million cumulative vehicle exports worldwide. This achievement underscores Chery’s growing global influence and the accelerating success of OMODA&JAECOO as one of its leading premium sub-brands.