OMODA&JAECOO expands UAE presence with first Abu Dhabi showroom in Mussafah

The new Abu Dhabi facility serves as the sole authorised after-sales hub for the region

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 4:24 PM

OMODA&JAECOO, one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive brands, has officially opened its first showroom in Abu Dhabi along with an authorised after-sales service centre in the Mussafah Industrial Area.

The Mussafah facility is the sole authorised after-sales service centre in Abu Dhabi and the Western Region, serving as a core hub for customer’s maintenance and repair needs as well as parts supply. The adjacent showroom is designed to seamlessly integrate with after-sales operations, ensuring a consistent brand experience throughout the entire ownership journey.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior executives of OMODA&JAECOO UAE, key business partners, and distinguished guests. "Our Mussafah facility is not only a sales hub but also the backbone of our after-sales network in Abu Dhabi. By combining dedicated customer service with sales, we aim to deliver a holistic brand experience that ensures long-term satisfaction and trust," said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International.

AiMOGA, OMODA & JAECOO’s futuristic humanoid robot, thrilled guests with a vibrant dance performance. Beyond entertainment, AiMOGA reflects the brand’s drive to fuse mobility with AI and robotics, embodying the same spirit of innovation that defines the intelligent features of OMODA and JAECOO vehicles.

The Mussafah showroom is OMODA & JAECOO’s first in Abu Dhabi, adding to the brand’s growing network of three existing UAE showrooms located in Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai, and Fujairah. As part of its rapid expansion, the brand will open a new showroom in Sharjah later this month, followed by another Abu Dhabi showroom in early October.

OMODA & JAECOO hosted the 2025 International User Summit in China from October 16 to 22 under the theme ‘Co-Create, Co-Define’. The event brought together dealers, media, key opinion leaders (KOLs), customers, and partners from around the world. The summit featured a series of engaging activities, including test drives, factory tours, and exciting new product launches.

Further reinforcing its global momentum, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO recently secured the 233rd position on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list while also surpassing five million vehicle exports worldwide. This remarkable dual achievement highlights the company’s rapid international growth and strong commitment to innovation in the automotive industry.

