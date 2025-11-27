OMODA&JAECOO celebrates UAE National Day with exclusive showroom offers

In a proud tribute to the spirit of unity, progress and innovation that defines the UAE, OMODA&JAECOO UAE is marking its first-ever UAE National Day celebration with a limited-time nationwide campaign, inviting customers to experience exclusive National Day weekend offers and Bonus up to Dh10,500 across all its showrooms.

As the nation commemorates its remarkable journey, OMODA&JAECOO is extending special privileges to customers, combining exceptional value with premium ownership benefits, available only during the UAE National Day weekend.

Under the celebratory theme and tagline “from OMODA&JAECOO to UAE,” the brand is offering customers a National Day Bonus of up to Dh10,500 along with premium ownership benefits designed to deliver long-term value, comfort and peace of mind.

Exclusive National Day offers

Customers visiting OMODA&JAECOO showrooms during the National Day celebrations can enjoy:

National Day bonus up to Dh10,500

Free insurance

Free service package

Free 10-Year or 1 million km extended warranty

7 Years roadside assistance

Free window tinting

These offers are applicable across all OMODA&JAECOO models in the UAE. (Terms and conditions apply).

Nationwide presence across the UAE

Customers can experience these exclusive National Day offers at OMODA&JAECOO showrooms located across Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and two locations in Abu Dhabi, ensuring convenient access for customers across the Emirates.

As OMODA&JAECOO continues to expand its footprint in the UAE automotive market, this marks a milestone moment for the brand —celebrating its first UAE National Day alongside the nation and its customers.

Commenting on the occasion, OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International CEO Shawn Xu, said: "The UAE National Day is a moment of pride for everyone who calls this country home. As we celebrate for the first time as part of this remarkable nation, we wanted to give back to our customers with meaningful offers that reflect our commitment to value, innovation, and long-term ownership."

The UAE National Day offers are available for a limited time only during the National Day weekend across all OMODA&JAECOO showrooms in the UAE.

Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest showroom to explore the full range of intelligently designed, performance-driven, and future-ready vehicles.