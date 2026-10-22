OMODA X makes global debut at International User Summit in China

OMODA & JAECOO unveiled OMODA X on 20 October at OMODA X NIGHT, held as part of the brand’s International User Summit in China. The new crossover combines everyday SUV practicality with off-road versatility and sporty styling, targeting drivers who move between city life and outdoor adventures.

The company positions OMODA X as the world’s first CROSS OFF-ROAD vehicle, designed to span traditional vehicle categories. Its debut brought together the brand’s mecha-inspired design, crossover capability and personalised intelligent technology.

OMODA X combines distinctive design with practical capability

A wide-body stance, sculpted surfaces and signature lightning taillights define the exterior. Inside, the MECHA Command Cockpit features a twin-wing layout and an X-shaped floating centre console. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.2-inch central touchscreen sit alongside physical controls for frequently used functions, including air conditioning and driving modes.

OMODA X offers 200 mm of ground clearance and a designed wading capability exceeding 700 mm. A towing capacity of up to 1,800 kg, a 75 kg roof-load capacity and 39 storage spaces provide options for carrying camping equipment and outdoor gear.

SIAS, the Super Intelligent AI Space, enables natural voice interaction without wake words, while the customisable X-MODE personalised driving mode adjusts vehicle settings and performance responses to the driver’s preferences. An infrared thermal-imaging night-vision system helps identify potential hazards up to 90 metres away. In-car karaoke uses four independent sound pickup zones, allowing occupants to sing without handheld microphones.

Personal expression also featured in the OMODA X Co-Creation Project. Users from Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa and Poland presented interpretations inspired by their cultures and interests, demonstrating how global users can contribute to the model’s identity.

Summit demonstrations explore intelligent parking and cabin interaction

Beyond the OMODA X unveiling, the summit’s Super Intelligent Experience Lab, held from October 19 to 21 in China, gave media representatives and guests practical experience of technologies across the wider OMODA & JAECOO portfolio.

SIVP, or Super Intelligent Valet Parking, was demonstrated on JAECOO 5, JAECOO 7 and OMODA 7. Under the message “COME TO YOU. PARK FOR YOU.”, tests covered automated vehicle pickup, parking in ultra-narrow bays and active obstacle avoidance. Vehicles followed planned routes to designated pickup points and adjusted their positioning to complete challenging manoeuvres.

SIVP is an assisted-driving feature. Drivers must remain alert and ready to take over at all times. Activation requires stable network connectivity and enclosed parking zones.

Product and technology programme accompanies global expansion

The summit’s product unveiling and technology demonstrations came as OMODA & JAECOO continued to expand its international footprint. The company says it reached one million cumulative global sales in three years, a pace it describes as the fastest growth rate in the global automotive industry.

Its presence now spans 79 markets across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. The company has entered 23 European countries, where it reports being among the fastest-growing automotive brands.

UAE market update

OMODA & JAECOO has recorded more than 6,000 cumulative vehicle sales in the UAE, with the JAECOO J7 serving as the brands’ hero model in the market.

For UAE motorists, the technologies demonstrated in China have potential applications in everyday travel, including reducing walks across exposed parking areas in intense heat or sudden rain and easing manoeuvring in tight underground shopping mall car parks.