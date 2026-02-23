OMODA stages ‘Fashion Night’ Middle East debut as all-new C7 arrives in the UAE

OMODA marked a major milestone in its Middle East expansion with OMODA Fashion Night, a high-profile brand showcase blending technology, fashion and future mobility. Attended by around 300 regional and international media, influencers and automotive experts, the event underscored the brand’s growing commitment to the UAE as a strategic growth market.

More than a vehicle launch, the evening positioned OMODA as a lifestyle-driven mobility brand tailored to the region’s design-conscious, tech-savvy drivers.

Mark Ma, deputy general manager of Chery’s Middle East region, highlighted the Middle East’s importance in OMODA’s regional strategy. He noted that the brand targets the new-generation LOHAS community — consumers who value lifestyle, sustainability, technology and aesthetics in equal measure.

OMODA’s expansion into the Middle East, he added, is not simply about introducing new vehicles but about delivering intelligent mobility solutions that enhance everyday life. In the UAE, the brand plans to progressively introduce its Internet of Vehicles ecosystem and advanced driver-assistance technologies. Continuous upgrades to smart cockpit systems and vehicle electronic architecture aim to ensure seamless technology integration into daily urban driving across cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the OMODA C7, the brand’s next-generation global crossover SUV, now launched in the UAE. Designed for confident, quality-focused urban drivers, the C7 redefines the “Neo Crossover SUV” with a balance of refined styling and dynamic performance.

Built around OMODA’s “Art in Motion” philosophy, the C7 features sculpted body lines and premium detailing that create a bold yet elegant road presence. Its intelligent ecosystem combines smart-cockpit interaction with advanced driver-assistance systems, while additional intuitive technologies are engineered to reduce stress in high-frequency urban driving situations — delivering a smoother, more relaxed mobility experience.

Inside, the C7 emphasises comfort, safety and perceived quality. Optimised cabin space, premium materials and advanced configurations create a quieter, more refined driving environment suited to modern UAE lifestyles.

The OMODA C7 will be offered with two powertrain options. The petrol variant features a 1.6-litre TGDI engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, producing 197hp and 290Nm of torque. The Super Hybrid System (SHS) variant combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with a dedicated hybrid transmission, delivering 347hp, 515Nm of torque and up to 95km of pure-electric range.

The petrol model is priced from Dh88,900, while the OMODA C7 SHS starts from Dh114,900. To mark the launch, customers can benefit from an exclusive early-bird booking reward of Dh4,000 across both variants.

Also showcased was the refreshed OMODA C5 SHS, a sporty and efficient model engineered for dynamic urban mobility. Powered by an advanced turbocharged hybrid powertrain, the C5 SHS delivers responsive acceleration, smooth performance and strong fuel efficiency, making it well suited to everyday UAE city driving. Combining bold contemporary design with practical versatility and intelligent technology, the C5 SHS reinforces OMODA’s commitment to performance-led innovation. Together, the C7 and C5 SHS strengthen OMODA’s UAE portfolio, offering a well-defined crossover-led line-up tailored to diverse lifestyle needs.

A standout moment of the evening saw models wearing couture inspired by OMODA’s design language share the runway with the AiMOGA robot, transforming the launch into a futuristic fashion-tech spectacle. The showcase reinforced the brand’s philosophy that technology should be tangible, experiential and seamlessly integrated into modern lifestyles.

With the UAE positioned as a regional innovation hub, OMODA continues to expand its Middle East footprint while preparing for its role as a principal partner at London Fashion Week 2026, further cementing its neo-fashion identity on the global stage.