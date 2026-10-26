OMODA showcases 5-kWh hybrid technology in China ahead of UAE launch in 2027

OMODA & JAECOO demonstrated its new 5-kWh hybrid electric vehicle technology in the OMODA 7 SHS-H during the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon in China, which concluded on October 22, 2026. The event highlighted how greater battery capacity can support quieter driving and additional functions while parked, without requiring external charging.

The OMODA 7 SHS-H, featuring the new 5-kWh HEV technology, is scheduled to launch in the UAE in early 2027. It is among the first models to adopt the system. During the marathon, global media representatives experienced the vehicle on urban roads, highways and mountain routes, assessing its power response, smoothness and cabin refinement under different driving conditions.

The demonstration followed plans outlined at OMODA X NIGHT, held as part of the brands’ International User Summit in China. At that event, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, said: “Soon we’ll be the world’s first to deliver the new 5-kWh HEV technology. It’s the world’s only HEV with V2L function and supports multiple smart lifestyle modes.”

Greater battery reserves support quieter journeys

The 5-kWh battery allows more sustained electric motor assistance, supporting the vehicle’s Super Quiet Mode. The system is designed to provide responsive, smooth acceleration and reduce the noise and vibration associated with engine engagement in stop-and-go traffic.

Onboard Power extends the vehicle’s everyday uses

Under its Super Life concept, the OMODA 7 SHS-H offers four intelligent modes: Rest mode, sentry mode, refresh mode and appointment mode. Rest Mode supports a short break inside the vehicle, while Sentry Mode provides monitoring while parked. The other modes extend the range of intelligent functions for different everyday situations.

The vehicle also provides 2.2 kW of in-cabin power output through its vehicle-to-load capability, known as V2L. While parked, users can power compatible equipment such as a portable coffee machine or a laptop, supporting leisure activities and temporary work needs.

Part of a broader Intelligent Mobility Programme

The hybrid development forms part of OMODA & JAECOO’s wider technology programme, which includes Super Intelligent Valet Parking and AI cockpit systems. Its collaboration with AiMOGA Robotics also extends intelligent technology into service and companionship applications beyond vehicles.

UAE market update

The planned arrival of the OMODA 7 SHS-H in early 2027 will add a new 5-kWh HEV option to OMODA & JAECOO’s UAE portfolio. The O5 HEV, launched in September, has added to the brands’ hybrid offering.

In the UAE, the brands have recorded more than 6,000 cumulative vehicle sales, with the JAECOO J7 serving as their flagship model.

For UAE motorists travelling between city roads and highways, the 5-kWh development highlights the potential for quieter hybrid journeys without external charging.