OMODA O5 SHS-H set to bring new hybrid driving experience to UAE

Building on its rapid growth in the UAE and the success of its Super Hybrid System (SHS) technology, OMODA & JAECOO is preparing to further strengthen its electrified vehicle portfolio with the launch of the OMODA O5 SHS-H this September. The latest addition to the brand's hybrid family combines fuel efficiency, strong performance, advanced safety, and contemporary crossover styling, offering UAE motorists a practical solution for everyday driving and long-distance travel alike.

The O5 SHS-H will join OMODA & JAECOO's expanding SHS-H product line-up, which includes the upcoming OMODA O4, O5 SHS-H, and O7, alongside the JAECOO J5 and JAECOO J7 SHS, reinforcing the company's commitment to offering a comprehensive range of intelligent hybrid vehicles tailored to the evolving needs of UAE customers.

Powered by OMODA & JAECOO's latest Super Hybrid System, the O5 SHS-H has been engineered to deliver an ideal balance between performance and efficiency. At its core is a dedicated 1.5-litre turbocharged hybrid engine with an industry-leading thermal efficiency of 44.5 per cent, paired with a dedicated hybrid transmission and high-performance battery system to maximise energy utilisation while maintaining responsive driving dynamics.

Designed for both daily commuting and longer journeys across the UAE, the O5 SHS-H offers a combined driving range of up to 1,000 kilometres (WLTP), helping reduce fuel stops while providing greater convenience for drivers travelling between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the Northern Emirates. At the same time, its hybrid powertrain delivers 224 hp of combined output, 310 Nm of electric motor torque, and accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds, giving drivers the flexibility to enjoy both economical and engaging performance through selectable Eco and Sport driving modes.

Beyond its impressive efficiency, the O5 SHS-H has been developed to deliver a refined driving experience suited to the UAE's urban environment. The hybrid system provides smooth, EV-like acceleration, seamless transitions between electric and petrol power, low cabin noise, and enhanced ride comfort, making everyday journeys more relaxing while maintaining confident performance whenever needed.

Reflecting OMODA's distinctive crossover identity, the O5 SHS-H adopts the brand's signature Art in Motion design philosophy. Its bold matrix-inspired front grille, dynamic body lines, and futuristic styling create a strong road presence while appealing to younger, technology-oriented customers seeking a vehicle that combines fashion with functionality.

Safety also remains a core priority. The O5 SHS-H integrates a comprehensive suite of intelligent driver assistance systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), and Lane Assistance technologies, supported by a high-strength body structure and dedicated hybrid battery protection. The vehicle has also undergone extensive testing in temperatures ranging from -30°C to +60°C, ensuring reliable performance in challenging climates, including the UAE's demanding summer conditions.

The upcoming launch comes as OMODA & JAECOO continues to strengthen its presence across the UAE. Having already surpassed 5,000 vehicle sales, the company now operates an expanding nationwide retail network supported by seven showrooms, a dedicated UAE subsidiary, and a regional spare parts distribution centre in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone, ensuring enhanced customer service and aftersales support.

Alongside its expanding hybrid portfolio, OMODA & JAECOO continues to introduce intelligent mobility innovations to the UAE market. Later this year, selected models will feature Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), an advanced Level 2 assisted parking system designed to simplify parking in shopping malls, multi-level car parks, and other large parking facilities. Particularly valuable during the UAE's hot summer months, SIVP helps drivers minimise the time spent searching for parking spaces or walking long distances while making parking in tight spaces easier and less stressful.

The brand is also expanding beyond conventional automotive technologies through its growing AiMOGA intelligent ecosystem, which combines artificial intelligence, robotics, and smart mobility solutions. Together with advanced hybrid systems and intelligent driving assistance technologies, AiMOGA reflects OMODA & JAECOO's long-term vision of creating a smarter, more connected mobility experience for customers.