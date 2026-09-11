OMODA O5 HEV launches in UAE, bringing ‘One Car·Two Vibes’ hybrid mobility to a new generation of drivers

OMODA & JAECOO has officially launched the OMODA O5 HEV in the UAE, introducing a new hybrid mobility option combining everyday efficiency, long-distance freedom and responsive performance for a new generation of drivers.

Unveiled this week, at the Galadari Motors showroom in Sharjah, the O5 HEV brings OMODA’s “ONE CAR·TWO VIBES” philosophy to the UAE — smooth and efficient for everyday urban mobility, yet powerful and responsive when the journey demands more.

The UAE launch comes amid continued global expansion for OMODA & JAECOO. As of July 2026, the brands had entered 77 markets worldwide, with cumulative sales exceeding one million vehicles and a global network of 1,596 dealerships.

Europe has emerged as a key market, with cumulative OMODA & JAECOO sales surpassing 440,000 units, demonstrating growing international demand for the brands’ new-energy vehicle portfolio.

The O5 HEV’s UAE arrival builds on the strong response to OMODA’s hybrid technology in Europe. The O5 SHS has achieved cumulative sales of 55,290 units across the UK and EU markets. In Italy, the OMODA 5 SHS-H (HEV) surpassed 5,600 units within just five months of launch.

At the heart of the O5 HEV is SHS (Super Hybrid Technology), designed to deliver efficiency, range and driving refinement across different scenarios.

The “ONE CAR·TWO VIBES” philosophy reflects the needs of modern drivers who want efficiency for daily commuting without giving up performance and freedom for longer journeys.

Its “Gentle A-Side” focuses on smooth and efficient urban mobility. The O5 HEV features a 1.5T TGDI hybrid engine, 1.8kWh battery and DHT transmission. With 44.5 per cent thermal efficiency and a WLTC comprehensive driving range of up to 1,000km, it delivers long-distance capability without requiring external charging.

Its “Passionate B-Side” brings a more dynamic character. With 165kW combined power and 0–100km/h acceleration in 7.9 seconds, the O5 HEV provides responsive performance for highway driving and overtaking. Eco and Sport modes allow drivers to adapt the vehicle to different journeys.

For UAE customers, the O5 HEV offers the benefits of hybrid electrification without the need for external charging infrastructure. Its up-to-1,000km range supports everything from everyday city commuting to longer journeys across the UAE and beyond.

The O5 HEV also features six airbags, 19 ADAS features, and TBOX functionality, enabling remote vehicle access through a mobile app.

The O5 HEV forms part of OMODA & JAECOO’s broader commitment to intelligent and electrified mobility. In the UAE, this technology ecosystem extends beyond hybrid powertrains to SIVP intelligent assisted-driving technology, the upcoming OMODA 4, and the expanding AiMOGA robotics ecosystem.

OMODA 4 is also strengthening the brand’s connection with younger audiences through OMODA’s cooperation with the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA. The model made its European debut at the 2026 VCT EMEA Finals in Barcelona, where OMODA participated as the Official Automotive Partner of VALORANT Esports EMEA, connecting future mobility with gaming, technology and youth culture.

More than 5,000 customers have already chosen OMODA & JAECOO in the UAE, with vehicles now travelling across all seven emirates.

With the O5 HEV now officially available, OMODA & JAECOO continues to expand its electrified and intelligent mobility offering — bringing proven global technology together with the everyday needs of UAE drivers.