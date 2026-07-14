OMODA & JAECOO’s SHS technology keeps UAE summer journeys cool and fuel-efficient

Summer has arrived in full force across the UAE, bringing soaring temperatures, heavy air-conditioning use and longer road journeys that put every vehicle to the test. From daily commutes and inter-Emirate travel to football watch parties and weekend getaways, motorists are looking for vehicles that can stay cool, deliver strong performance and keep fuel costs under control. Designed specifically for these real-world conditions, OMODA & JAECOO’s self-developed Super Hybrid System (SHS) combines outstanding fuel efficiency, powerful performance and intelligent energy management to help drivers enjoy every summer journey with confidence.

At the heart of the technology is the JAECOO J7 SHS, which has been engineered to maintain outstanding efficiency while the air conditioning operates continuously. Featuring a fifth-generation hybrid engine with industry-leading 44.5 per cent thermal efficiency, intelligent thermal management and a dedicated hybrid transmission with up to 98.5 per cent transmission efficiency, the system intelligently switches between electric and petrol power to minimise fuel consumption during stop-and-go urban traffic, allowing drivers to keep the air conditioning running comfortably even during the hottest summer days without worrying about excessive fuel consumption.

With an official combined fuel consumption of just 6 L/100 km and a driving range of up to 1,200 km on a full tank and full battery, the JAECOO J7 SHS enables UAE motorists to enjoy uninterrupted journeys between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah without frequent refuelling stops. Unlike plug-in hybrids, the HEV system requires no external charging, eliminating concerns about charging infrastructure or reduced charging efficiency during extreme summer temperatures.

Despite its exceptional efficiency, SHS delivers strong performance when it matters most. The vehicle produces a combined output (engine + motor) of up to 328 HP and 515 Nm of torque, ensuring smooth acceleration, confident overtaking and effortless highway cruising.

As football excitement continues to unite fans across the UAE this summer, the brand is bringing together mobility, technology and lifestyle. Following its successful "One Community. One Passion. One Drive." community event at Yas Marina Circuit, where more than 350 participants, including over 150 OMODA & JAECOO owners, gathered for a community drive and football watch party, the company continues to engage customers through experiences that celebrate driving and sport together.

Beyond advanced hybrid technology, OMODA & JAECOO is also accelerating its transformation into a global intelligent mobility ecosystem. The company’s AiMOGA humanoid robotics programme showcases how artificial intelligence and robotics could enhance future customer experiences through multilingual interaction, intelligent assistance and smart mobility applications across retail, hospitality and automotive environments.

The innovation roadmap also includes Valet Parking Driving (VPD), also known as Super Intelligent Parking (SIVP), which is expected to arrive in the UAE soon. As an advanced Level 2 driving assistance feature, the system is designed to support drivers by helping identify suitable parking spaces, assisting with parking manoeuvres and enhancing parking convenience within its operating conditions. During the UAE's intense summer heat, VPD/SIVP can help reduce the time spent searching for a parking space and minimise drivers' exposure to extreme outdoor temperatures, making everyday parking more comfortable and convenient.

As OMODA & JAECOO continues to expand its presence across the UAE, the Super Hybrid System reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering practical innovation tailored to local driving conditions. Combining exceptional fuel efficiency, long-distance capability, intelligent technologies and future-ready mobility solutions, SHS is helping redefine what motorists can expect from everyday driving, even in the height of the Gulf summer.