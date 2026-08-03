OMODA & JAECOO’s AI Ecosystem expands globally as AiMOGA surpasses 2,000 overseas robot deliveries

AiMOGA Robotics has surpassed 2,000 overseas deliveries across more than 60 countries and regions, marking a new milestone in OMODA & JAECOO’s expansion into AI-enabled mobility. The company’s technologies are expected to support its next generation of intelligent mobility experiences, including the OMODA 4, which is scheduled to arrive in the UAE later this year.

OMODA & JAECOO has already surpassed 5,000 vehicle sales and established a network of seven showrooms across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates. As one of the brand’s fastest-growing markets in the Middle East, the UAE will continue to play an important role in introducing OMODA & JAECOO’s latest intelligent mobility innovations, including the AI Smart Cockpit, Super Hybrid System (SHS), Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) and the all-new OMODA 4.

The announcement follows the recent OMODA SUPER AI NIGHT held in Indonesia, where OMODA & JAECOO unveiled its next-generation AI Smart Cockpit and introduced the all-new OMODA 4 during its Southeast Asia debut. Powered by advanced large language model (LLM) technology, the intelligent cockpit moves beyond traditional voice commands to understand driver intent, learn user habits and deliver increasingly personalised interactions through continuous over-the-air updates.

Together with the AI Smart Cockpit, OMODA 4 also showcases the brand's broader intelligent mobility strategy, combining artificial intelligence, connected services and advanced driver assistance technologies to create a more intuitive ownership experience for future customers in the UAE.

The vehicle includes SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), OMODA & JAECOO's advanced Level 2 assisted parking technology, designed to simplify everyday parking in busy urban environments. The system assists with identifying suitable parking spaces, manoeuvring into complex parking bays and remotely managing selected parking functions within supported environments, offering greater convenience for motorists while maintaining driver supervision.

OMODA & JAECOO is also expanding its Super Hybrid System (SHS) portfolio across the UAE. Models including the JAECOO J7 SHS, the upcoming OMODA O5 SHS-H and future SHS products combine strong performance, long driving range and impressive fuel efficiency, supporting the brand's strategy of offering customers a comprehensive range of intelligent and electrified mobility solutions.

While AI Smart Cockpit, SHS and SIVP represent the intelligent technologies experienced inside and around the vehicle, AiMOGA Robotics demonstrates how OMODA & JAECOO's AI capabilities extend far beyond the automobile itself. The robotics business has now expanded into automotive retail, intelligent customer service, smart policing, medical guidance and business reception across more than 60 countries, supported by Chery's global manufacturing, logistics and service network.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, said: “Artificial intelligence is becoming an essential part of future mobility, extending beyond the vehicle itself into a broader intelligent ecosystem. The rapid global expansion of AiMOGA Robotics demonstrates our long-term commitment to AI innovation. Combined with technologies such as our AI Smart Cockpit, Super Hybrid System and Super Intelligent Valet Parking, we are building a smarter, more connected mobility experience for customers around the world, including the UAE.”

With OMODA 4 expected to launch in the UAE later this year, customers can look forward to experiencing many of these next-generation intelligent technologies first-hand. Together, AI Smart Cockpit, SHS, SIVP and the wider AiMOGA ecosystem demonstrate OMODA & JAECOO's vision of creating intelligent mobility solutions that seamlessly connect vehicles, artificial intelligence and everyday life, reinforcing the UAE's position as one of the region's leading markets for next-generation smart mobility.