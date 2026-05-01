OMODA & JAECOO unveils OMODA 4, advances global smart mobility strategy

OMODA & JAECOO has announced a new phase of global expansion, unveiling its “From Million to Annual Million” strategy alongside the debut of new models and next-generation technologies at key international events, including the Beijing Auto Show and the Chery International Business Summit 2026.

The milestone follows the brand’s rapid rise to over one million cumulative global sales in just three years, positioning OMODA & JAECOO among the fastest-growing automotive brands worldwide. Building on this momentum, the company is now targeting one million annual sales by 2027, marking a shift from scale-driven growth to a more value-focused, innovation-led approach.

At the centre of this next growth phase is the global showcase of the OMODA 4 and OMODA 7, reinforcing the brand’s strong product pipeline and commitment to future-ready mobility solutions. The design-led OMODA 7 stands out as a premium crossover that blends high-fashion aesthetics with advanced engineering, powered by the brand’s Super Hybrid System (SHS) to deliver both performance and efficiency—an offering well aligned with the UAE’s growing demand for sustainable mobility.

Meanwhile, the all-new OMODA 4 represents a key pillar of the brand’s Globalization 2.0 strategy. Now entering mass production, the model is positioned as a flagship for next-generation drivers, combining futuristic “Cyber Mecha” design with a highly intelligent, user-centric driving experience. Equipped with an AI-powered smart cabin, immersive digital features, and up to 16 advanced driver assistance systems, OMODA 4 is designed to deliver enhanced safety, convenience and personalisation.

A highlight of the showcase was the demonstration of VPD (Valet Parking Driver) technology — a fully autonomous parking system that enables vehicles to “come when called” and “leave when waved,” simplifying everyday driving scenarios. The technology demonstrated strong performance even in complex environments, underlining the brand’s growing capabilities in AI-driven mobility. Such innovations are expected to be introduced progressively across global markets, including the UAE.

In parallel, OMODA & JAECOO also highlighted its forward-looking innovation ecosystem through AiMOGA Robotics, an emerging initiative focused on integrating intelligent robotics with mobility solutions. Designed to extend beyond traditional automotive applications, AiMOGA explores real-world scenarios where AI-powered robots can enhance user interaction, smart services and future mobility experiences, further reinforcing the brand’s ambition to build a broader intelligent ecosystem.

Beyond technology, OMODA 4 also redefines the in-car experience as a connected lifestyle hub, integrating entertainment, gaming and multi-scenario functionality to meet the evolving expectations of younger consumers. A performance-focused Ultra variant further enhances driving dynamics, offering sport-tuned handling and a more engaging driving experience.

OMODA & JAECOO’s rapid global expansion continues to underpin its growth story. The brand has already entered 69 markets worldwide, established a network of over 1,300 dealerships, and is expanding at a pace of one new market every 16 days. Looking ahead, the company aims to extend its footprint to more than 108 countries by 2027, supported by a strategy that combines global brand strength with localised market execution.

With new energy vehicles now accounting for a significant share of total sales, and continued investment in hybrid and intelligent technologies, the brand is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers.

For the UAE, these developments signal the introduction of advanced smart mobility solutions, hybrid technologies and lifestyle-driven vehicle design, aligning closely with the country’s vision for innovation, sustainability and connected transport. As OMODA & JAECOO accelerates its global ambitions, the Middle East and the UAE in particular remains a key market in its next phase of growth.