OMODA & JAECOO unveils next growth phase at international summit following one million global sales milestone

OMODA & JAECOO has reinforced its rapid global rise with the successful conclusion of the OMODA Global Music Festival and the unveiling of its ambitious “From Million to Annual Million” strategy, highlighting the brand’s evolution into a youth-driven, technology-led automotive force with growing relevance for the UAE market.

Held in Wuhu, China, the global showcase coincided with the brand’s third anniversary and the milestone of surpassing one million cumulative global sales in just three years, making it one of the fastest automotive brands to achieve this feat. The celebration formed the grand finale of the 2026 Chery International Business Summit, attended by more than 4,000 global partners and stakeholders.

Building on this momentum, OMODA & JAECOO has announced a strategic transition from rapid scale-up to sustained global expansion, targeting annual sales of one million units worldwide. The event also featured the OMODA 4 roll-off ceremony, underlining the brand’s next-generation product pipeline designed for modern, tech-savvy consumers.

"Reaching one million global users in just three years is not only a milestone of scale, but a testament to the trust and co-creation of young users around the world," said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International. "As we move into our next phase, our focus remains on delivering intelligent, stylish, and user-driven mobility solutions that resonate deeply with the next generation, including fast-growing markets like the UAE."

OMODA & JAECOO’s growth trajectory has been striking, expanding from 10,000 cumulative units in March 2023 to over 60,000 monthly sales by March 2026, with a presence across 69 markets and 1,364 dealership showrooms globally. The brand continues to scale rapidly, entering a new market every 16 days and opening a new showroom daily, while gaining strong traction in advanced markets such as Europe. In the UK, the JAECOO 7 ranked among the top-selling vehicles in March, with new energy vehicles accounting for 65% of total sales, reflecting strong demand for efficient and future-ready mobility.

At the core of its success is a deep connection with youth culture. The OMODA Global Music Festival, featuring artists from 18 countries and 26 performances demonstrated the brand’s approach to blending mobility with lifestyle, music, and cultural expression. This positioning aligns closely with the UAE’s young, multicultural audience and reinforces the brand’s vision to “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People.”

The brand also showcased advanced technologies, including VPD (Valet Parking Driver) — a driverless self-parking system and an AI-powered smart cabin, with select upcoming models set to feature these intelligent systems, highlighting its commitment to next-generation mobility.

OMODA & JAECOO has further differentiated itself through a user-centric, co-creation model. During the event, global owners shared real-life experiences, reinforcing the brand’s philosophy of listening to users and integrating their lifestyles into product development — an approach that resonates strongly with today’s digitally connected consumers.

With a clear growth roadmap and continued investment in innovation, OMODA & JAECOO is well positioned to expand further across the UAE and GCC, delivering smart, stylish, and efficient mobility solutions tailored to the region’s evolving preferences.

As the brand moves beyond its one-million milestone, its focus remains on combining global scale, advanced technology, and youth-driven innovation to shape the future of mobility.