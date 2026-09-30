OMODA & JAECOO to unveil OMODA X and advanced hybrid technology at International User Summit

OMODA & JAECOO will unveil their latest crossover, OMODA X, alongside advances in hybrid mobility and intelligent vehicle technology at their International User Summit, taking place in Wuhu, China, from October 18 to 24.

Held under the theme “Drive to the Next Vibe”, the summit will showcase the brands' vision for next-generation mobility, with developments relevant to younger motorists in the UAE seeking distinctive design, fuel efficiency and connected driving experiences.

The event will feature three major activities: OMODA X Night, the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon and the Super Intelligent Experience Lab, highlighting innovations in vehicle design, electrification and artificial intelligence.

OMODA X to make global debut

A major highlight will be the global debut of OMODA X, a new crossover combining sports-car-inspired styling with rugged SUV design elements.

Unveiled during OMODA X Night, the model represents the latest evolution of OMODA’s crossover design philosophy, emphasising personalisation, distinctive styling and contemporary automotive lifestyles.

For the UAE, where SUVs and crossovers remain popular, OMODA X will offer an early look at the brand’s future design direction.

Super hybrid technology takes centre stage

The OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon will demonstrate the brand’s latest electrified mobility developments, focusing on driving efficiency, power delivery and everyday usability.

Featuring innovative 5-kWh battery technology, the marathon will evaluate electric driving capability, sustained performance and overall efficiency across different driving scenarios.

The demonstrations will explore how hybrid technology can combine electric driving with the flexibility required for longer journeys, an important consideration for UAE motorists seeking fuel efficiency without compromising performance or driving range.

Intelligent parking and AI-powered experiences

The Super Intelligent Experience Lab will showcase two advanced systems: Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) and Super Intelligent AI Space (SIAS).

SIVP is designed to simplify everyday parking through intelligent assisted-parking functions, while SIAS focuses on creating a personalised in-car environment using artificial intelligence.

The summit will also spotlight AiMOGA, OMODA & JAECOO’s intelligent robotics ecosystem, featuring the Mornine humanoid robot and Argos quadruped robot.

Shaping the future of automotive lifestyle

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, said: "Our vision is to create vehicles that go beyond transportation and become an integral part of our customers' lifestyles. Through OMODA X, our latest Super Hybrid technology and intelligent mobility innovations, we aim to deliver more personalised, efficient and engaging driving experiences."

OMODA & JAECOO’s growing presence in the UAE is reflected in their strong sales momentum, with cumulative vehicle deliveries expected to surpass 6,000 by the end of September 2026. The milestone underscores the brands’ continued expansion in the Emirates, supported by their growing dealership network.