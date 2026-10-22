OMODA & JAECOO surpasses 1.4 million global sales and outlines technology roadmap

OMODA & JAECOO has surpassed 1.4 million cumulative global vehicle sales in three and a half years and outlined its next phase of product and technology development at OMODA X NIGHT, held as part of the brands’ International User Summit in China.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, presented a roadmap covering hybrid powertrains, intelligent parking and AI cockpit technology, alongside the global debut of OMODA X. The announcements set out how the brands intend to respond to customer needs as they expand into more international markets.

“We always put our customers first. Together with them, we are turning one shared vision into one million colorful lives,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International. “Soon we’ll be the world’s first to deliver the new 5-kWh HEV technology. It’s the world’s only HEV with V2L function and supports multiple smart lifestyle modes.”

Global expansion and sales outlook

The company expects annual sales to exceed 800,000 vehicles in 2026, representing growth of approximately 110 per cent year on year. Europe now accounts for 48 per cent of global sales, two and a half years after the brands entered the region.

Hybrid development focuses on everyday usability

Alongside its market expansion, the company is developing its portfolio of hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles. These electrified powertrains now account for 81 per cent of total sales, according to the company. The roadmap includes the forthcoming global introduction of 5-kWh hybrid technology, which will first feature on OMODA 7.

Intelligent parking and more natural cabin interaction

The focus on everyday usability also extends to SIVP, or Super Intelligent Valet Parking. Under the message “Come to You. Park for You.”, the technology enables vehicle pickup, parking-space searches and parking manoeuvres in supported environments.

OMODA X and the next product generation

The same emphasis on individual preferences shaped the OMODA X unveiling at the event. The new crossover introduces a sharper, bolder interpretation of mecha-inspired styling, which the company confirmed will become the core design language of the next-generation OMODA family.

AiMOGA brings intelligent technology home with Mobo

Beyond vehicles, OMODA & JAECOO is expanding its intelligent technology ecosystem through its partner, AiMOGA Robotics, which launched Mobo, its first home companion robot, and opened global pre-orders on October 21 during the International User Summit in Wuhu, China.

UAE market update

In the UAE, OMODA & JAECOO has recorded more than 6,000 cumulative vehicle sales, with the JAECOO J7 serving as the brands’ hero model in the market. For UAE motorists, the technologies outlined in China have potential applications in everyday travel.