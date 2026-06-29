OMODA & JAECOO strengthens UAE expansion with landmark showroom at Dubai's Oasis Mall

OMODA & JAECOO has marked another significant milestone in its rapid UAE growth journey with the opening of its new showroom at Oasis Mall on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, in partnership with Autorun OJC Car Trading LLC, the official dealer for Dubai.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior executives from OMODA & JAECOO UAE, Autorun OJC Car Trading LLC, Oasis Mall and key industry partners, alongside members of the media. The new facility represents OMODA & JAECOO's seventh showroom in the UAE and further strengthens the brand's commitment to bringing its next-generation intelligent mobility solutions closer to customers across the country.

Strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road with a dedicated entrance facing the main road, the approximately 800-square-metre showroom offers a futuristic retail environment where visitors can explore the latest OMODA & JAECOO vehicle line-up, including the OMODA C7 SHS, JAECOO J7 SHS and JAECOO J8 SHS. The models showcase the brand's advanced Super Hybrid System (SHS) technology, which combines powerful performance, exceptional fuel efficiency and extended driving range.

Designed around a modern lifestyle experience, the facility combines innovative digital elements, premium vehicle displays and personalised customer consultation services in a comfortable and accessible setting. The showroom also reflects OMODA & JAECOO's broader technology vision, as the company continues advancing intelligent mobility innovations alongside its AiMOGA robotics ecosystem, demonstrating its long-term ambition to integrate artificial intelligence, robotics and smart mobility technologies beyond conventional automotive manufacturing.

The brand is also preparing to introduce advanced VPD (Valet Parking Driving), also known as SIP (Super Intelligent Parking), in select future models for the UAE market. The intelligent system enables vehicles to automatically identify parking spaces, manoeuvre into parking areas and complete parking operations with minimal driver intervention, showcasing the next generation of AI-powered smart mobility.

The opening comes amid OMODA & JAECOO's strong momentum in the UAE market, where the brand has already surpassed 5,000 vehicle sales in a relatively short period since entering the country. Globally, the company recently exceeded one million cumulative vehicle sales within just three years, highlighting its rapid emergence as one of the world's fastest-growing automotive brands.

Commenting on the occasion, Ali Gorji, COO of Autorun OJC Car Trading LLC, said: "The opening of our new Oasis Mall showroom represents a major step in Autorun's expansion strategy and our commitment to delivering a world-class automotive experience in one of Dubai's most prominent locations. This showroom reflects our shared vision with OMODA & JAECOO to redefine the customer journey through innovation, accessibility and premium service standards."

He added: "By establishing a strong presence on Sheikh Zayed Road, we are bringing OMODA & JAECOO closer to a wider customer base and supporting the growing demand for intelligent, technology-driven mobility solutions in Dubai."

The opening of the Oasis Mall showroom further reinforces OMODA & JAECOO's long-term commitment to the UAE market, supported by a growing network of showrooms, advanced aftersales infrastructure and a customer-focused approach. Backed by an expanding portfolio of intelligent SHS vehicles, future technologies such as VPD, and continuous innovation in artificial intelligence and AiMOGA robotics, OMODA & JAECOO is strengthening its position as a global intelligent technology and mobility brand. As the brand continues expanding its presence across the Emirates, it aims to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of smart, connected and sustainable mobility in the region.