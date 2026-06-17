OMODA & JAECOO SHS powers UAE football fans’ summer journeys with performance, comfort

As football excitement captures the attention of millions of fans worldwide this summer, watching the game has evolved beyond the stadium into a complete lifestyle experience. Across the UAE, fans are gathering with friends and families for match-night celebrations, inter-Emirate road trips, beachside screenings, and outdoor viewing experiences — creating a growing demand for vehicles that deliver comfort, performance, and intelligent technology.

Under its global “FOREVER 26, PLAY LOUD, SHINE PROUD” campaign, OMODA & JAECOO is showcasing how its advanced Super Hybrid System (SHS) can support these unforgettable journeys with a combination of powerful performance, intelligent energy management, and extended driving range.

The UAE’s intense summer temperatures, heavy air-conditioning usage, city traffic, and longer journeys between Emirates are among the toughest tests for any vehicle. OMODA & JAECOO’s SHS has been engineered to deliver consistent performance in these real-world conditions.

Built around three key strengths — Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range — SHS provides responsive acceleration, smooth highway performance, and excellent efficiency even with passengers, luggage, camping equipment, and football-day essentials onboard.

Its advanced thermal management technology helps maintain energy efficiency even in extreme temperatures with continuous air-conditioning, ensuring a comfortable journey without compromising performance or fuel economy.

With a combined range of more than 1,300 kilometres, SHS vehicles allow fans to travel across the UAE with fewer refuelling or charging stops, giving them more freedom to enjoy their football celebrations.

Beyond transportation, SHS vehicles also enhance the fan lifestyle through Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, allowing users to power projectors, speakers, lighting equipment, and other devices — turning desert camps, beachfront gatherings, and outdoor football screenings into immersive entertainment spaces.

As part of its broader “Automobile + AI Ecosystem” vision, OMODA & JAECOO is also advancing intelligent technologies beyond conventional mobility through AiMOGA humanoid robotics and next-generation smart driving solutions. The company’s advanced VPD (Valet Parking Driver), also known as Super Intelligent Parking (SIP), which enables intelligent driverless parking and vehicle summon functions, is expected to arrive in the UAE soon on selected OMODA & JAECOO models, bringing a new level of luxury, convenience, and futuristic driving experiences.

OMODA & JAECOO’s intelligent mobility vision continues to gain momentum in the UAE, where the brand has surpassed 5,000 vehicle sales and expanded its presence across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, including the opening of its second Dubai showroom at Oasis Mall on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Globally, OMODA & JAECOO has achieved more than one million cumulative vehicle sales within just three years, highlighting its rapid rise as one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive brands. Its expanding SHS lineup, AiMOGA robotics ecosystem, and future technologies such as VPD reflect the company’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s ambitions for artificial intelligence, smart cities, and next-generation mobility.

This summer, whether travelling for a football gathering or creating a private fan zone under the stars, OMODA & JAECOO SHS aims to make every journey more powerful, efficient, and enjoyable — while offering a glimpse into the future of intelligent mobility.