OMODA & JAECOO showcase hybrid innovation, OMODA X at International User Summit

OMODA & JAECOO concluded its International User Summit in Wuhu, China, last month, showcasing the global debut of OMODA X, its new 5-kWh hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) technology and advances in intelligent driving systems. The developments come as the automotive group continues to expand its hybrid vehicle line-up in the UAE.

Held under the theme “Drive to the Next Vibe,” the summit brought together international vehicle owners and media for product demonstrations, real-world testing and user-led activities, including vehicle customisation. The programme placed particular emphasis on how drivers use vehicles in everyday situations, with participants contributing ideas based on local conditions and individual preferences.

OMODA X makes global debut

OMODA X was unveiled at OMODA X NIGHT on October 20. Described by the company as a Cross Off-Road Vehicle, the concept combines SUV practicality, off-road-inspired capabilities and sports-car styling. Users from Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa and Poland presented customisation ideas reflecting their lifestyles and cultures.

Hybrid technology tested on Chinese roads

The summit introduced 5-kWh HEV technology, with Super Quiet Mode and Super Life features intended to improve cabin comfort and practical vehicle use. The technology represents another development in the company’s Super Hybrid System portfolio, which includes hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains aimed at different driving requirements.

During the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon, held in China on October 21–22, participating vehicles were tested on city roads, highways and mountain routes with air-conditioning and infotainment systems operating normally.

The marathon also illustrated uses beyond driving. OMODA 7 SHS-H used its vehicle-to-load capability to power an outdoor social setup, showing how hybrid technology can support leisure activities.

Intelligent parking technology

At the Super Intelligent Experience Lab, the company demonstrated Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), including assisted vehicle pick-up and navigation through complex parking environments in designated scenarios. The demonstration highlighted how the technology could help drivers manage parking more conveniently.

OMODA & JAECOO said cumulative global sales have exceeded 1.4 million vehicles across 79 markets, including 23 European countries. The summit also featured owner participation in vehicle design and technology feedback.

UAE expansion and upcoming models

In the UAE, OMODA & JAECOO surpassed 6,000 cumulative vehicle deliveries in September 2026. Its local hybrid range includes the JAECOO J7 SHS and J8 SHS plug-in hybrid SUVs, OMODA C7 SHS and the recently launched OMODA O5 SHS-H.

The OMODA 7 SHS-H, featuring the new 5-kWh HEV technology, is scheduled for launch in the UAE in early 2027. SIVP will also launch in the UAE soon, as the company continues to expand its local dealership and after-sales network.