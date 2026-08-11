OMODA & JAECOO records 150 per cent growth in global sales while advancing UAE smart mobility vision

OMODA & JAECOO has continued its remarkable global growth trajectory, reporting 69,739 vehicle sales in July 2026, an increase of nearly 150 per cent year-on-year and marking the brand’s seventh consecutive month of triple-digit growth. New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) accounted for 56,587 units, representing more than 81 per cent of total monthly sales, while cumulative global sales reached 448,849 units by the end of July, reinforcing the company’s ambition to achieve annual sales of one million units by 2027.

The strong global momentum is mirrored in the UAE, where OMODA & JAECOO has surpassed 5,000 vehicle deliveries within its first year of operations, supported by a network of seven showrooms across the Emirates and a rapidly expanding customer base. The UAE continues to play an increasingly important role in the brand’s Middle East growth strategy as it introduces next-generation Super Hybrid System (SHS) vehicles, AI-powered mobility technologies and advanced assisted-driving innovations.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, said: "Achieving seven consecutive months of triple-digit sales growth is a significant milestone for OMODA & JAECOO and reflects the increasing global recognition of our brand and technologies. As we continue to expand our presence across international markets, our Dual-Super strategy — combining Super Hybrid System technology with next-generation intelligent mobility solutions will remain at the heart of our growth. With innovative products such as the AI-powered OMODA 4 and advanced technologies including SIVP, we are committed to delivering smarter, safer and more sustainable mobility experiences for customers around the world."

One of the key contributors to the brand's continued success is the JAECOO J7 SHS, which has become one of OMODA & JAECOO's strongest-performing global models. In the United Kingdom, the JAECOO J7 has established itself as the country's No.1 best-selling plug-in hybrid model, with more than 46,000 units delivered since launch. In the UAE, the model has also gained strong market acceptance, recording more than 2,000 deliveries, including over 200 units delivered during July, reflecting growing consumer confidence in the brand's intelligent hybrid technology.

Building on this momentum, OMODA & JAECOO is continuing to strengthen its Super Hybrid System (SHS) strategy in the UAE. Following the success of the JAECOO J7 SHS, the company is preparing to launch the OMODA O5 SHS-H in the UAE this September, further expanding its electrified portfolio. Together with the upcoming OMODA O4 SHS-H, OMODA O7, JAECOO J5 and JAECOO J7 SHS, the expanding SHS family demonstrates the company's commitment to providing fuel-efficient, high-performance and intelligent mobility solutions for customers across the Emirates.

The company's intelligent mobility roadmap also reached another milestone during OMODA SUPER AI NIGHT in Indonesia, where the all-new OMODA 4 made its Southeast Asia debut. Powered by the new AI Smart Cockpit built on ByteDance's Seed large language model, the vehicle is designed to understand driver intent, learn user habits and deliver increasingly personalised interactions through multiple AI agents. Scheduled to arrive in the UAE later this year, the OMODA 4 will introduce a new generation of AI-powered driving experiences for local customers.

Complementing the AI Smart Cockpit is Super Intelligent Valet Parking, OMODA & JAECOO’s advanced Level 2 assisted parking technology, which is set to roll out across Middle Eastern markets, including the UAE. Designed to support drivers in challenging parking environments, SIVP assists with identifying parking spaces, performing assisted parking manoeuvres and remotely summoning the vehicle within supported parking areas. Particularly relevant to everyday driving in the UAE, the technology is designed to make parking easier in tight spaces, underground garages and outdoor parking areas during the summer months, while always requiring driver supervision and readiness to take control.

Supporting its rapid technology rollout, OMODA & JAECOO has further strengthened its global safety credentials by securing internationally recognised certifications covering both artificial intelligence safety development and AI management systems.