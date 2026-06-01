OMODA & JAECOO positions AiMOGA robots and VPD smart mobility technologies as future enablers of UAE smart cities

As the UAE continues accelerating its transformation into one of the world’s leading smart city ecosystems, OMODA & JAECOO is highlighting the growing role humanoid robots and AI-powered smart mobility technologies could play in shaping future urban experiences through its AiMOGA intelligent robotics platform and advanced VPD (Valet Parking Driver) technology.

Developed jointly with the AiMOGA team, the company’s humanoid and intelligent service robots are already being deployed across real-world public service environments globally, showcasing how artificial intelligence, robotics, and smart mobility technologies are increasingly converging beyond traditional automotive applications.

The latest demonstrations include the deployment of AiMOGA’s intelligent traffic robot “Wuyou” for real-world street patrol and traffic guidance duties, as well as humanoid robots supporting international sporting events through multilingual interaction, public assistance, and venue guidance services.

OMODA & JAECOO has also demonstrated its advanced VPD (Valet Parking Driver) technology during the Chery International Business Summit in China, showcasing how AI-powered driverless self-parking systems could support future smart mobility ecosystems. The technology enables vehicles to autonomously locate parking spaces, self-park, and return to drivers through intelligent summon functions, offering future convenience for busy urban environments, shopping destinations, hotels, airports, and smart city infrastructure.

OMODA & JAECOO says these technologies represent the next phase of intelligent mobility ecosystems, where AI-powered systems move beyond vehicles and become integrated into future smart city infrastructure.

The initiative aligns closely with the UAE’s broader ambitions around artificial intelligence, smart mobility, and intelligent urban development. Potential future applications could include AI-powered assistance at airports, malls, tourism destinations, public transportation hubs, and major events.

The AiMOGA robots are powered by technologies derived from intelligent automotive systems, including autonomous navigation, environmental perception, multimodal sensing, AI interaction systems, and cloud-connected data platforms.

Humanoid robot “Mornine” is capable of multilingual interaction in 11 languages and can assist with hosting, customer guidance, and public engagement, while quadruped robot “Argos” has demonstrated autonomous navigation and assistance capabilities across complex public environments.

OMODA & JAECOO says the project reflects its wider “Human-Vehicle-Road-Cloud” ecosystem vision, where intelligent technologies used in advanced vehicles can also support broader smart living and public service scenarios.

AiMOGA robots are currently operating in more than 30 countries and regions worldwide and have already been deployed across more than 100 real-world scenarios, including showrooms, exhibitions, urban services, and public interaction environments.

The robotics initiative comes as OMODA & JAECOO continues expanding its global footprint following the company’s milestone of surpassing one million cumulative global vehicle sales within just three years. In the UAE, the brand has also crossed the milestone of 5,000 vehicle sales while rapidly strengthening its retail and aftersales presence across the country.

OMODA & JAECOO currently operates multiple showrooms across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, offering an expanding line-up of intelligent and new-energy vehicles, including the OMODA C5, OMODA C7, JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), and the flagship JAECOO J8 SHS. The company says advanced intelligent technologies, including VPD, will gradually become available in select future models.

Commenting on the company’s future intelligent ecosystem vision, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: “Artificial intelligence and robotics are becoming an increasingly important part of future mobility ecosystems. Through AiMOGA and our intelligent driving technologies, we are exploring how smart systems developed for vehicles can also support future urban services, public interaction, and smart city experiences. The UAE is one of the world’s most forward-looking markets in AI and smart mobility, making it an important market for our future ecosystem vision.”

The company believes future smart cities will increasingly rely on AI-powered collaboration between humans, intelligent vehicles, and robotics systems to improve efficiency, convenience, and user experiences.

As Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue investing heavily in AI and future urban technologies, humanoid robotics and intelligent autonomous mobility technologies could emerge as major pillars of future smart city ecosystems across the region.