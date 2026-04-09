OMODA & JAECOO near one million global sales as UAE operations scale up

As the global automotive industry accelerates toward electrification and intelligent mobility, OMODA & JAECOO — fast-rising brands under the Chery Group are reinforcing their position as some of the industry’s most dynamic new entrants.

Following rapid global expansion into 64 markets and cumulative sales surpassing 960,000 units in under three years, OMODA & JAECOO continue to gain traction and are fast approaching the one-million-sales milestone, with the UAE emerging as a key growth market in the Middle East.

Within just one year of operations in the UAE, OMODA & JAECOO have recorded more than 3,000 vehicle sales, reflecting strong market demand and growing trust in the brand’s technology-driven line-up. The company has also expanded its footprint with six showrooms across the country, including two in Abu Dhabi and one each in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

Further strengthening its retail presence, Autorun OJC Car Trading LLC, the official Dubai dealer for OMODA & JAECOO, has partnered with Oasis Mall to launch its second showroom along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Set to open later this month, the new facility will enhance accessibility while offering customers a premium and immersive environment to explore the latest models. This addition will bring the total number of OMODA & JAECOO showrooms in the UAE to seven, underlining the brand’s continued investment in high-visibility locations.

OMODA & JAECOO’s rapid global rise continues to gather pace, with the brands recording 61,254 vehicle sales in March 2026, marking a new monthly high and year-on-year growth of 417 per cent. This growth was largely driven by new energy vehicles, which accounted for 39,716 units, highlighting rising demand for hybrid and electrified mobility solutions. The brands have now achieved three consecutive months of exponential growth, with sales accelerating since the start of the year and building on a strong 2025 performance.

A key driver behind this momentum is the brands’ ability to localise products for markets such as the UAE, where performance, efficiency, and climate adaptability are critical. At the core of this strategy is the SHS (Super Hybrid System), which integrates PHEV and HEV technologies to deliver strong performance, improved fuel efficiency, and extended driving range suited to both urban commutes and long-distance travel.

Reinforcing this proposition, flagship models including the JAECOO J7 SHS, JAECOO J8 SHS, and OMODA C7 SHS are positioned as compelling value-for-money offerings. Designed with UAE driving conditions in mind, these models deliver up to 50 per cent fuel savings, offering a practical advantage amid fluctuating oil prices while maintaining high levels of comfort, performance, and advanced technology.

Further boosting customer confidence, OMODA & JAECOO have also established a major regional spare parts facility in Jebel Ali, Dubai. Spanning 12,000 sq m and housing more than 20,000 components, the hub is expected to improve after-sales efficiency and ensure faster parts availability across the UAE and wider GCC, supporting a smoother ownership experience.

In April, the brands will leverage the Chery International Business Summit to showcase next-generation innovations, including advanced VPD technology, the Mornine AiMOGA robotics platform, and the new O4 model. A long-distance hybrid test across nine countries will also be conducted to validate real-world performance across range, efficiency, and stability.