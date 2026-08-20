OMODA & JAECOO highlights AI and future mobility technologies for UAE youth

OMODA & JAECOO is highlighting a new generation of intelligent mobility technologies aimed at responding to the changing expectations of young drivers in the UAE. With AI, OMODA 4 and SIVP at the centre of its technology roadmap, the brand is bringing together intelligent interaction, assisted driving and electrified mobility to create vehicles that reflect the digital lifestyles and evolving priorities of younger consumers.

The focus comes as International Youth Day draws attention to the ideas and influence of younger generations. OMODA & JAECOO’s global vision to “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” places young users’ expectations for intelligent technology, individuality and sustainable mobility at the heart of product development. In the UAE, the strategy is supported by rapid local expansion, with more than 5,000 vehicle sales and seven showrooms across the country, creating a foundation for the introduction of its next-generation technologies.

Central to this strategy is OMODA 4, which made its Southeast Asia debut in Indonesia in July and is scheduled to arrive in the UAE later this year. Developed around a futuristic “Cyber Mecha” design philosophy, OMODA 4 combines expressive styling with intelligent technology aimed particularly at young, technology-oriented drivers.

At its heart is the Super AI Cockpit, powered by ByteDance's Seed large language model. Moving beyond conventional command-based voice interaction, the system supports more natural communication and personalised experiences, with multiple intelligent agents working together across different scenarios. It reflects the concept of the vehicle as a “third living space”, where mobility, connectivity, entertainment and personalised digital services come together.

Complementing the AI experience is SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), OMODA & JAECOO's advanced Level 2 assisted-parking technology. OMODA & JAECOO UAE recently unveiled its latest SIVP technology to local media during an exclusive preview, demonstrating how the system is designed to support the next era of intelligent mobility in the UAE.

SIVP assists with identifying parking spaces, route planning, obstacle recognition and parking manoeuvres within supported environments, while selected remote functions can be managed through a connected mobile application. For UAE motorists, these capabilities can be particularly useful in large shopping malls, residential developments and complex parking environments, while helping reduce the inconvenience of accessing vehicles during the hotter months.

SIVP remains an assisted-driving technology and does not replace the driver, who must remain alert and ready to take control when required.

OMODA & JAECOO’s intelligent technology strategy extends beyond vehicles through AiMOGA, its AI-powered robotics ecosystem. AiMOGA has surpassed 2,000 overseas robot deliveries, demonstrating the growing real-world application of the brand's AI and robotics technologies and its wider exploration of intelligent human-machine interaction.

Alongside AI, the brand continues to advance its Super Hybrid System (SHS), designed to balance performance, energy efficiency and long-range mobility. Together, intelligent technologies and electrification respond to two priorities increasingly important to younger consumers: connected experiences and more sustainable mobility.

Globally, the strategy continues to gain momentum. In July 2026, OMODA & JAECOO recorded sales of 69,739 vehicles, up 150 per cent year on year, while new-energy vehicle sales reached 56,587 units, representing more than 81 per cent of total monthly sales.