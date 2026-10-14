OMODA & JAECOO global sales jump 123 per cent as UAE deliveries cross 6,000

OMODA & JAECOO recorded a 123 per cent year-on-year increase in global vehicle sales in September 2026, driven largely by growing demand for electrified models, as the company prepares to unveil the all-new OMODA X crossover on October 20. The announcement comes as the brand continues its international expansion, including in the UAE, where cumulative vehicle deliveries surpassed 6,000.

NEV sales reached 53,957 units during the month, representing a 184 per cent increase compared with September 2025. The figures reflect the company’s growing emphasis on electrification as manufacturers respond to changing customer preferences for fuel efficiency, driving range and advanced vehicle technology.

European markets drive international growth

OMODA & JAECOO’s expansion has also gained momentum across major European automotive markets.

In the United Kingdom, the company recorded 22,296 new-vehicle registrations in September, an increase of 106 per cent year-on-year, achieving a monthly market share of 6.37 per cent.

The JAECOO J7 emerged as the UK’s best-selling new-car model during September, with 10,813 registrations, according to company figures. The model recorded 39,473 registrations during the first nine months of the year, placing it second in the country’s year-to-date model rankings.

Italy recorded 4,678 registrations in September, while Spain reported 4,010 registrations, with electrified models accounting for 98 per cent of the brands’ sales in the Spanish market.

New OMODA X to make global debut

Building on its international expansion, OMODA & JAECOO is preparing to introduce the all-new OMODA X at its International User Summit in Wuhu, China, scheduled for October 18–24.

The model will make its global debut on October 20 during OMODA X Night, introducing a new crossover design direction that combines sports-car-inspired styling with rugged SUV characteristics.

Developed around the company’s CROSSVOLUTION design concept, OMODA X features sharp geometric styling and a futuristic exterior intended to distinguish it within the expanding crossover segment. The summit will also feature the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon and Super Intelligent Experience Lab.

UAE expansion gathers pace

The global growth comes as OMODA & JAECOO strengthens its position in the UAE automotive market, having surpassed 6,000 cumulative vehicle deliveries in September 2026 since commencing local operations in February 2025.

The UAE portfolio includes vehicles equipped with the company’s Super Hybrid System (SHS), which combines petrol engines with electric propulsion to improve fuel efficiency and driving flexibility.

The JAECOO J7, one of the brand’s flagship models in the UAE, remains central to its local product offering, combining intelligent driving features, everyday practicality and advanced hybrid technology through its SHS variant. The portfolio was further strengthened by the launch of the OMODA O5 HEV in September 2026, expanding the brands’ range of fuel-efficient vehicles available to UAE motorists.