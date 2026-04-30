OMODA & JAECOO expands into intelligent ecosystems with AiMOGA Robotics debut, marks one million global sales

OMODA & JAECOO is entering its next phase of global growth by expanding beyond smart mobility into intelligent ecosystems. The company unveiled its latest innovations at the Beijing Auto Show 2026 while accelerating its footprint in the UAE through showroom expansion, advanced hybrid offerings, and exclusive milestone campaigns.

At the Beijing Auto Show, OMODA & JAECOO presented a forward-looking vision with the debut of AiMOGA Robotics, alongside its latest models, the OMODA 4 and OMODA 7. The showcase underlined the brand’s evolution from a fast-growing automotive player into a technology-driven company integrating AI, robotics, and mobility ecosystems.

Jointly developed by OMODA & JAECOO, AiMOGA Robotics represents a major step toward “car-robot synergy”, demonstrating how intelligent machines can operate seamlessly in real-world environments. The line-up includes the Intelligent Police Robot, humanoid robot Mornine, and quadruped robot Argos, each designed for diverse practical applications.

Already deployed in multiple cities, the Intelligent Police Robot supports traffic management, school-zone safety, and event security, with ongoing discussions for expansion across more than 50 cities globally. Argos has surpassed 1,000 units in deliveries, with applications ranging from retail environments and showroom engagement to community security, highlighting strong commercial readiness.

These innovations are powered by technologies derived from OMODA & JAECOO’s automotive expertise, including autonomous driving-level perception systems, multi-sensor fusion navigation, centimetre-level positioning, and advanced energy solutions, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to AI-driven mobility and intelligent living.

Further strengthening its intelligent mobility credentials, OMODA & JAECOO also demonstrated its advanced Valet Parking Driver (VPD) technology during the Chery International Business Summit. This driverless self-parking system enables vehicles to autonomously locate parking spaces and return to users via app-based commands, offering enhanced convenience in urban environments. The technology is expected to be introduced in selected models in the UAE in the near future.

The global showcase coincides with a major milestone, as OMODA & JAECOO celebrates surpassing one million cumulative global vehicle sales in just three years, making it one of the fastest-growing automotive brands worldwide. With a presence in 69 markets and over 1,300 dealer showrooms, the company continues to expand at pace.

Building on this global momentum, the UAE remains a strategically important market in OMODA & JAECOO’s regional growth journey. The company has rapidly strengthened its presence through the opening of state-of-the-art showrooms across key locations, delivering a premium, customer-centric retail experience aligned with global standards.

In response to the UAE’s growing demand for efficient and sustainable mobility, OMODA & JAECOO has introduced its advanced Super Hybrid System (SHS) models. Combining high performance, ultra-low fuel consumption, and extended driving range, SHS technology offers a compelling solution for drivers seeking innovation without compromise.

To mark its one million global sales milestone, OMODA & JAECOO has launched exclusive UAE celebration offers, featuring competitive financing options, value-added ownership packages, and limited-time incentives, making advanced mobility more accessible to customers across the country.

OMODA & JAECOO’s continued focus on user-centric innovation remains a key differentiator, with product development driven by extensive global customer insights and real-world feedback, ensuring relevance across diverse markets, including the UAE.

Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO is set to further integrate intelligent vehicles, robotics, and AI technologies into a unified ecosystem. The introduction of AiMOGA Robotics marks a strategic extension into embodied intelligence and service ecosystems, aligning closely with the UAE’s vision for smart cities and future-ready infrastructure.