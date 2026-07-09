OMODA & JAECOO confirms UAE debut of SIVP technology following Dubai road sightings

As OMODA & JAECOO vehicles continue attracting attention across Dubai, the company has officially confirmed that they are showcasing its upcoming Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) technology, an advanced assisted driving feature scheduled to debut in the UAE soon.

Following weeks of speculation generated by viral social media videos showing OMODA & JAECOO vehicles performing precise parking manoeuvres during Dubai's intense summer heat, the company has confirmed that the technology is currently being localised for the UAE market ahead of its planned introduction. The UAE will become the first market in the Middle East to introduce the feature, with its debut planned during the second half of this year on the JAECOO J7.

Since the first videos emerged earlier this summer, OMODA & JAECOO vehicles have continued appearing across Dubai, including business districts, shopping malls, airport surroundings and major roads, prompting widespread discussion among motorists, technology enthusiasts and automotive observers.

Footage shared online shows the vehicles performing smooth assisted parking manoeuvres while carefully navigating common parking obstacles such as pillars, parked vehicles and narrow spaces. The repeated sightings have fuelled growing interest in OMODA & JAECOO's next-generation intelligent mobility technologies, with many residents eager to learn more about the intelligent parking system set to arrive in the UAE.

As additional videos and images surfaced, industry observers connected the vehicles with OMODA & JAECOO's previously announced Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) technology, confirming that they are JAECOO J7 vehicles equipped with the company's latest intelligent parking system.

Dubai's demanding summer climate presents one of the world's toughest environments for advanced driver assistance technologies. High temperatures, busy shopping destinations and densely occupied parking areas create everyday challenges for motorists, particularly during the hottest months of the year.

Recognising these local conditions, OMODA & JAECOO has been fine-tuning its SIVP technology for the UAE market to help deliver a seamless user experience in everyday driving environments. The system is designed to assist drivers with parking manoeuvres, improving convenience, precision and confidence when entering or exiting challenging parking spaces.

Whether visiting shopping malls, business districts or entertainment destinations, the technology is intended to help reduce the stress associated with finding and manoeuvring into parking spaces during the region's peak summer season, while keeping the driver fully engaged and in control of the vehicle.

The announcement further reinforces the UAE's position as an important market for OMODA & JAECOO's latest intelligent mobility innovations. The company has continued expanding its local presence with a growing retail and aftersales network and has recently surpassed 5,000 vehicle sales in the UAE.

Alongside its advanced Super Hybrid System (SHS) technology, AiMOGA robotics ecosystem and next-generation intelligent mobility solutions, OMODA & JAECOO continues expanding its UAE product portfolio. Following the planned introduction of the OMODA 4 later this year, the arrival of SIVP on the JAECOO J7 will further strengthen the brand's intelligent mobility offering for customers across the UAE.

The SIVP feature is expected to become available on the JAECOO J7 in the UAE during the second half of this year, following completion of its localisation programme and all applicable regulatory approvals. The rollout comes as OMODA & JAECOO also prepares to introduce the OMODA 4 in the UAE around October, further expanding its portfolio of intelligent mobility solutions.

— SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) is an assisted driving feature and does not replace the driver. Stay alert and be ready to take over at any time.

— Before activating SIVP, ensure that the network connection is stable and that the vehicle is in a parking area separated from public roads.