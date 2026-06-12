OMODA & JAECOO builds full automotive ecosystem in UAE beyond traditional dealership networks

As the UAE automotive market becomes increasingly competitive, vehicle buyers are looking beyond product specifications and pricing, placing greater emphasis on aftersales support, spare parts availability, technology innovation and long-term brand commitment.

Against this backdrop, OMODA & JAECOO has adopted a distinctive operating model in the UAE that combines local dealership expertise with direct support from a dedicated regional subsidiary and manufacturer-backed resources.

Unlike many automotive brands that operate solely through traditional importer or general-agent structures, OMODA & JAECOO's UAE operations are supported by a dedicated local subsidiary that works closely with dealer partners across sales, aftersales, training, technical support, customer service and brand development. This model helps ensure closer alignment between the manufacturer and the market while enabling faster decision-making and more responsive customer support.

This strategy has contributed to the brand's rapid growth in the UAE, where OMODA & JAECOO has surpassed 5,000 vehicle sales and continues to expand its retail footprint. The company is preparing to open a new showroom at Oasis Mall in Dubai, adding to its growing network of locations already operating in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.

A key component of this operating model is the OMODA & JAECOO Middle East Spare Parts Distribution Center in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone. Covering 12,000 square metres, the facility is the largest Chinese automotive spare parts warehouse in the Middle East and serves as the brand's regional aftersales hub.

The centre stocks more than 20,000 genuine spare parts, maintains a 95 per cent parts availability rate and 100 per cent availability for core vehicle components, and provides emergency parts support for Vehicle Off-Road (VOR) cases.

Beyond infrastructure, OMODA & JAECOO continues to invest heavily in future technologies. Following the successful introduction of its Super Hybrid System (SHS) technology in the UAE, the brand is preparing to bring its advanced VPD (Valet Parking Driver), also known as SIP (Super Intelligent Parking), technology to the UAE market. This intelligent parking solution allows vehicles to autonomously search for parking spaces, perform precise self-parking manoeuvres and enhance convenience through advanced AI-powered driving assistance.

The company has also confirmed that additional technology developments will be unveiled globally this summer as part of its continuous innovation roadmap, further strengthening its position in intelligent mobility.

The company's technology ecosystem now extends beyond vehicles through its AiMOGA robotics platform. Showcased at major international events, AiMOGA humanoid robots demonstrate OMODA & JAECOO's broader vision of integrating artificial intelligence, robotics, smart mobility and intelligent user experiences into a connected technology ecosystem.

This "Automobile + AI + Robotics" strategy reflects the company's evolution from a vehicle manufacturer into a broader intelligent technology brand, creating new possibilities for future mobility and smart living applications.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: "The UAE is one of our most important strategic markets globally. We are committed not only to bringing innovative products and technologies to customers, but also to building a sustainable ecosystem that supports every stage of vehicle ownership. Our subsidiary-led operating model, regional spare parts infrastructure and continuous investment in innovation demonstrate our long-term commitment to the UAE and Middle East markets."

Following the milestone of surpassing one million cumulative global vehicle sales in just three years, OMODA & JAECOO will continue strengthening its presence in the UAE through product innovation, localised operations, aftersales excellence, advanced hybrid technologies, intelligent driving solutions such as VPD/SIP, and the development of next-generation AI and robotics ecosystems.