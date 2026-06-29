OMODA & JAECOO brings together more than 350 enthusiasts for first Abu Dhabi community drive

OMODA & JAECOO UAE successfully brought together more than 350 members of its rapidly expanding community at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi for its first large-scale Abu Dhabi community event, held under the theme "One Community. One Passion. One Drive."

The event welcomed more than 150 OMODA and JAECOO vehicle owners, reflecting the strong sense of community that has developed around the brand as it continues its rapid expansion across the UAE. Designed to celebrate the passion of existing customers while strengthening connections among owners, families and automotive enthusiasts, the gathering highlighted OMODA & JAECOO's commitment to creating experiences that extend well beyond vehicle ownership.

The highlight of the evening was an exclusive community drive around Yas Marina Circuit, allowing owners to experience the excitement of driving their vehicles on one of the Middle East's most prestigious motorsport venues. The convoy created a memorable spectacle, showcasing the growing presence of OMODA & JAECOO vehicles on UAE roads.

Participants also took part in a signature UAE formation aerial photograph, with dozens of vehicles carefully positioned to create a striking visual tribute to the expanding OMODA & JAECOO family. The unique photo symbolised the unity and shared passion of the community while commemorating another milestone in the brand's UAE journey.

Following the circuit drive, guests gathered at the Sunset Lounge, where they enjoyed refreshments, networking opportunities and interactive activities in a relaxed atmosphere overlooking the circuit. The event gave owners the opportunity to meet fellow enthusiasts, exchange experiences and engage directly with representatives from OMODA & JAECOO UAE.

The celebrations continued with a live watch party for the Saudi Arabia vs Spain football match, where attendees enjoyed the game together while participating in themed activities, surprise competitions, exclusive giveaways and jersey presentations, creating a vibrant festival atmosphere.

Commenting on the event, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: "OMODA & JAECOO is much more than an automotive brand. We are building a global community united by innovation, intelligent mobility and shared experiences. Events like our Abu Dhabi Community Drive demonstrate how our customers have become an integral part of our journey, and we are delighted to see such enthusiasm from our growing family across the UAE."

Since entering the UAE market, OMODA & JAECOO has continued to strengthen its presence with an expanding network of showrooms across the country, surpassing 5,000 vehicle sales in a relatively short period while recently exceeding one million cumulative global vehicle sales in just three years. The brand's growing portfolio includes the OMODA C5, OMODA C7, JAECOO J5, JAECOO J7 SHS and JAECOO J8 SHS, while continuing to introduce advanced intelligent mobility technologies, including its award-winning Super Hybrid System (SHS) and future innovations such as Valet Parking Driving (VPD), also known as Super Intelligent Parking (SIP), which is expected to arrive in the UAE soon.

The Abu Dhabi Community Event forms part of OMODA & JAECOO's broader strategy to strengthen customer engagement across the UAE by creating memorable lifestyle experiences that bring owners together while celebrating innovation, performance and the spirit of community.