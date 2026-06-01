OMODA & JAECOO brings AI-powered driverless parking technology VPD to the UAE

As UAE cities continue advancing their smart mobility ecosystems and intelligent urban infrastructure, OMODA & JAECOO is bringing its advanced AI-powered driverless parking technology, VPD (Valet Parking Driver), to select models in the UAE market as part of the brand’s next-generation intelligent mobility vision.

Designed to enhance convenience and elevate everyday driving experiences for modern urban motorists, the advanced VPD system enables vehicles to autonomously navigate, identify available parking spaces, and park without driver intervention, offering a seamless valet-style mobility experience tailored for evolving smart city environments.

The intelligent VPD technology was recently demonstrated on the JAECOO J7 SHS during the Beijing Auto Show and Chery International Business Summit, where OMODA & JAECOO showcased its latest advancements in AI-driven mobility and future intelligent transportation solutions.

The innovation comes as destinations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to experience increasing vehicle traffic around shopping malls, commercial districts, airports, and entertainment venues, where smooth and convenient parking experiences have become an increasingly important aspect of modern urban mobility.

With the arrival of the UAE summer season, the VPD system also addresses everyday parking challenges for motorists navigating outdoor parking facilities in extreme temperatures, allowing users to experience a smarter and more seamless parking journey.

OMODA & JAECOO said the VPD system has been developed to provide greater convenience for drivers while supporting the UAE’s broader vision for intelligent transportation and future-ready urban mobility ecosystems.

Beyond convenience, the system also aligns with the UAE’s growing ambition to position itself as a global leader in AI-powered urban infrastructure and autonomous mobility innovation.

The introduction of intelligent mobility solutions such as VPD complements the UAE’s broader future-focused vision of becoming a global hub for smart cities, artificial intelligence, and next-generation transportation innovation. The country continues to invest heavily in autonomous mobility, digital infrastructure, and AI-driven urban development as part of its long-term strategy to create smarter, more sustainable, and seamlessly connected cities.

OMODA & JAECOO has rapidly expanded its presence across the UAE through a growing showroom and aftersales network while introducing advanced hybrid and intelligent mobility solutions tailored to regional consumers.

The brand recently surpassed one million global sales in record time and has now exceeded 5,000 vehicle sales in the UAE, reflecting growing market confidence in OMODA & JAECOO’s intelligent mobility and new-energy vehicle portfolio.

The brand’s SHS (Super Hybrid System) models, including the JAECOO J7 SHS, JAECOO J8 SHS, and OMODA C7 SHS, have already attracted significant attention in the UAE market through their combination of performance, efficiency, and advanced intelligent features.

The introduction of VPD further reinforces the company’s broader AI mobility ecosystem strategy, which also includes innovations showcased during the Beijing Auto Show, such as AiMOGA Robotics, humanoid robots, and intelligent vehicle technologies designed to support future smart mobility environments.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: "Consumers today increasingly expect vehicles to serve as intelligent lifestyle companions capable of delivering convenience, connectivity, and seamless interaction within modern urban environments. As UAE cities continue evolving toward smarter ecosystems under the country’s ambitious future mobility and AI vision, we see strong potential for intelligent solutions such as VPD that can enhance convenience and elevate the overall driving experience for modern users."