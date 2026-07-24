OMODA & JAECOO accelerates AI mobility strategy as smart cockpit makes global debut

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms everyday life, consumers increasingly expect technology that not only responds to commands but also understands preferences, anticipates needs and delivers personalised experiences. Bringing this new generation of intelligence into mobility, OMODA & JAECOO will unveil its mass-produced AI Smart Cockpit during Super AI Night in Indonesia on July 27, 2026, marking a major milestone in the brand's intelligent mobility strategy and signalling technologies that will gradually be introduced across global markets, including the UAE.

The launch represents the latest evolution of OMODA & JAECOO's dual super strategy, combining the brand's globally recognised Super Hybrid System (SHS) with an advanced Super Intelligent System to create a new generation of connected, AI-powered driving experiences. The event will bring together media, partners and industry representatives from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other international markets to witness the beginning of the mass-production era of AI smart cockpits.

The upcoming AI Smart Cockpit is built on leading global large language models and an advanced Agentic AI architecture, enabling interactions that go far beyond traditional voice commands. Rather than simply responding to instructions, the system is designed to understand driver intentions, learn user habits and provide personalised assistance, entertainment and lifestyle services throughout every journey. With deep localisation capabilities, the platform can be adapted to different languages, cultures and customer preferences, making it suitable for diverse international markets.

The AI Smart Cockpit builds on the strong technological foundation established by OMODA & JAECOO's SHS technology, which has gained growing international recognition for delivering super-high performance, super-low energy consumption and a super-long combined range across both plug-in hybrid (SHS-P) and hybrid electric (SHS-H) models. Reflecting this global momentum, the brand recently secured leading positions in the hybrid sales rankings in several international markets, including the UK, Poland and Brazil, demonstrating the increasing demand for its self-developed technologies.

For customers in the UAE, the latest innovation represents another step in OMODA & JAECOO's commitment to introducing advanced intelligent technologies tailored to regional needs. Following the successful launch of SHS models and with the OMODA 4 scheduled to arrive in the UAE later this year, the brand continues to expand its intelligent mobility portfolio with technologies that combine efficiency, convenience and everyday usability.

Complementing the AI Smart Cockpit is SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), OMODA & JAECOO's advanced Level 2 assisted driving feature that has already been previewed to UAE owners ahead of its planned local introduction. Designed to simplify parking in complex environments, SIVP intelligently assists with identifying suitable parking spaces and performing parking manoeuvres while requiring drivers to remain attentive and ready to take control. In the UAE, where summer temperatures often make walking across large outdoor parking areas uncomfortable, the technology is expected to add everyday convenience by reducing the time spent searching for parking spaces and helping drivers park more easily in busy locations.

Beyond intelligent driving and cockpit technologies, OMODA & JAECOO is also expanding its AI ecosystem through AiMOGA, integrating robotics and artificial intelligence into customer interaction and future mobility experiences. Together, SHS, AI Smart Cockpit, SIVP and AiMOGA reflect the brand's long-term vision of creating a comprehensive intelligent mobility ecosystem for global customers.

Having surpassed one million cumulative global sales in just three years and expanded into 77 countries worldwide, OMODA & JAECOO continues to strengthen its presence across international markets, including the Middle East. As the era of AI-powered mobility accelerates, the global debut of the AI Smart Cockpit marks another important milestone in the brand's technology journey, with more intelligent innovations expected to reach customers in the UAE and beyond.