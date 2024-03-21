OMODA C5 arrives in the UAE

OMODA’s avant-garde and fashionable front face design.

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 3:27 PM

Recently, the automobile brand OMODA&JAECOO, which is dedicated to leading future travel, officially announced that two new vehicles of OMODA C5 have arrived in the UAE. Since it was first unveiled in the UAE, OMODA has attracted the attention of the new generation of users with its avant-garde aesthetics and intelligent technologies. Finally, it is time to officially meet consumers! This also marks an important step for OMODA in its global expansion strategy.

As a crossover SUV, OMODA C5 not only showcases exquisite design art, but highlights outstanding safety performance as well. Its unique exterior design features a diamond cut geometric matrix grille and 18-inch two-colour blade wheels, fully embodying OMODA's exploration of future aesthetics. The design language of 'Art in Motion' creates a fashionable and avant-garde visual effect, which has also become a major highlight of OMODA's widespread user recognition.

In terms of safety configuration, OMODA C5 is equipped with an application proportion of ultra-high strength steel and six airbags. At the same time, it is equipped with the latest generation of 4.0 ADAS and 360° panoramic image, providing three-dimensional safety protection. In addition, OMODA C5 meets five-star safety standards in multiple regions worldwide, including E-NCAP and A-NCAP, ensuring comprehensive safety for the driver and passengers.

The pace of OMODA C5's entry into the UAE market not only demonstrates the deepening and expansion of the brand's strategic layout, but also demonstrates its strength in continuously expanding its brand influence outward. With the arrival of OMODA C5, the OMODA UAE team also plans to hold its first offline meetup on March 28, UAE media and consumers will have the opportunity to experience OMODA's cutting-edge design and innovative technology up close, welcoming a new era of intelligent driving.

It is reported that OMODA&JAECOO will establish a new subsidiary model in the UAE, which will provide more assistance to dealers with the strong potential of the subsidiary and provide consumers with better pre-sales and after-sales services. The ardent expectations of the subsidiary for consumer satisfaction, as well as the professional strength of dealer partners in sales, are bound to bring new impacts to the UAE market through strong alliances.

Visit http://omodaglobal.com for information.