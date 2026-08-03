OMODA 4 unveils 'The Super AI Cockpit That Truly Understands Global Youth' ahead of UAE debut

As artificial intelligence becomes an increasingly integral part of everyday life, a new generation of consumers expects technology that goes beyond simply responding to commands. Today's young drivers want intelligent systems that understand their routines, anticipate their needs, and adapt to their lifestyles. Responding to these changing expectations, OMODA & JAECOO has unveiled the all-new OMODA 4 during OMODA SUPER AI NIGHT in Jakarta, Indonesia, introducing what the brand describes as "The Super AI Cockpit That Truly Understands Global Youth." With the OMODA 4 scheduled to launch in the UAE later this year, local customers can look forward to experiencing a new era of AI-powered mobility.

Rather than functioning as a conventional in-car voice assistant, the next-generation AI Smart Cockpit has been developed as an intelligent companion that continuously learns from its users. Powered by ByteDance's Seed Large Language Model (LLM) and advanced Agentic AI architecture, the system is designed to understand driver intentions, recognise habits, respond to emotions, and deliver increasingly personalised recommendations through continuous over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The result is a driving experience that becomes smarter, more intuitive, and more personalised over time.

This represents a significant evolution in the way drivers interact with their vehicles. Instead of requiring precise voice commands for every task, the AI Smart Cockpit enables more natural conversations and proactive assistance across navigation, entertainment, productivity, and connected lifestyle services. Multiple AI agents work together seamlessly, allowing users to control vehicle functions, access information, personalise interactions, and enjoy a smoother digital experience while keeping their focus on the road.

OMODA & JAECOO has also outlined a long-term development roadmap for the platform, with future OTA upgrades planned to further enhance its ability to understand user intentions, daily habits, emotions, and lifestyle preferences. Ultimately, the system is expected to evolve into a comprehensive AI mobility companion that continuously delivers new capabilities throughout the vehicle's lifecycle.

Designed specifically for digitally connected young consumers, the OMODA 4 extends beyond intelligent technology to create what the brand describes as a "third living space". Its futuristic Cyber Mecha design is complemented by an immersive cabin where intelligent lighting, entertainment, and connected services work together to support different moments of everyday life. Whether unwinding after work, enjoying immersive music experiences, travelling with pets, or heading out on weekend adventures, the AI Smart Cockpit is designed to adapt naturally to each lifestyle scenario.

The intelligent ecosystem also integrates seamlessly with modern digital lifestyles, supporting entertainment, social connectivity, and personalised experiences that reflect how younger generations increasingly live, work, and travel. By combining advanced AI with everyday practicality, the OMODA 4 aims to transform the vehicle from a mode of transport into a connected mobility companion that understands its users better with every journey.

For the UAE, where one of the region's youngest and most digitally connected populations continues to embrace smart technologies across every aspect of daily life, the arrival of the OMODA 4 represents another important milestone in OMODA & JAECOO's intelligent mobility strategy. The model will further strengthen the brand's growing local portfolio while introducing a new generation of AI-powered driving experiences designed around the expectations of today's connected customers.

Commenting on the occasion, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, said: "Artificial intelligence is transforming the relationship between people and technology, and mobility is no exception. OMODA 4 represents our vision of a vehicle that continuously learns, evolves, and better understands its users throughout ownership. As we continue expanding globally, we look forward to bringing this next generation of intelligent mobility to customers in key markets such as the UAE."

Complementing the AI Smart Cockpit, OMODA & JAECOO continues to expand its broader intelligent mobility ecosystem through technologies including SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AiMOGA, reinforcing the brand's long-term commitment to delivering smarter, safer, and more connected mobility solutions. Together, these innovations demonstrate how OMODA & JAECOO is shaping the future of intelligent transportation while bringing global technologies closer to customers in the UAE.