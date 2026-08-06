OMODA 4 sets new benchmark for AI mobility with next-generation super AI cockpit

OMODA & JAECOO has unveiled its next-generation Super AI Cockpit at OMODA SUPER AI NIGHT in Jakarta, Indonesia, where the all-new OMODA 4 made its Southeast Asia debut as the first production model to showcase the brand's latest artificial intelligence-powered cockpit technology. The global technology showcase marks another step towards bringing a new generation of AI-enabled mobility to international markets, with the OMODA 4 expected to arrive in the UAE later this year, introducing local customers to a more intelligent, personalised and connected driving experience.

Rather than simply responding to voice commands, the new Super AI Cockpit has been designed to understand driver intent, learn user habits and deliver increasingly personalised interactions. Powered by ByteDance's Seed Large Language Model and supported by continuous over-the-air (OTA) software updates, the system evolves over time, enabling more natural conversations, proactive assistance and seamless interaction between drivers and their vehicles. The intelligent platform reflects OMODA's vision of transforming the vehicle from a mode of transportation into an AI mobility companion that better understands its users.

At the centre of this innovation is the OMODA 4, a futuristic Cyber Mecha SUV created for a new generation of technology-focused drivers. Designed around the capabilities of the Super AI Cockpit, the vehicle delivers a more intuitive digital experience, supporting natural conversations, personalised recommendations, intelligent navigation and lifestyle services through multiple AI agents working seamlessly in the background. As AI continues to reshape everyday life, the OMODA 4 demonstrates how intelligent mobility is evolving beyond connectivity towards truly adaptive in-vehicle experiences.

The Super AI Cockpit also lays the foundation for future AI capabilities. Through its staged OTA development roadmap, the platform will continue expanding its ability to understand user behaviour, recognise emotions, anticipate driving scenarios and provide increasingly personalised services. This long-term approach reflects OMODA & JAECOO's commitment to ensuring customers benefit from continuous software improvements throughout vehicle ownership, keeping the driving experience up to date long after delivery.

The latest technology builds on OMODA & JAECOO's rapid growth in the UAE. Since entering the market, the brand has surpassed 5,000 vehicle sales while expanding its retail presence to seven showrooms across the UAE, reflecting growing customer confidence in its intelligent mobility portfolio. The arrival of the OMODA 4 will further strengthen the company's local line-up by introducing one of its most advanced AI-powered models to date.

Complementing the Super AI Cockpit is Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), OMODA & JAECOO's advanced Level 2 assisted parking technology. Designed to simplify everyday parking, SIVP helps drivers identify suitable parking spaces and perform selected parking manoeuvres within supported environments, making urban driving more convenient while maintaining driver supervision. Together, the Super AI Cockpit and SIVP demonstrate the company's vision of combining intelligent interaction with practical driver assistance to create a safer and more convenient ownership experience.

Beyond intelligent vehicles, OMODA & JAECOO continues to expand its broader AI ecosystem through AiMOGA, reinforcing the company's long-term strategy of integrating artificial intelligence across mobility technologies. From intelligent robotics to next-generation vehicle experiences, AI is becoming an increasingly important pillar of OMODA & JAECOO's global innovation roadmap, supporting smarter and more connected interactions between people and technology.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, said: "Artificial intelligence is redefining the future of mobility, and the Super AI Cockpit represents a major step towards vehicles that truly understand their users. With the OMODA 4, we are creating an intelligent driving experience that evolves over time through continuous innovation. As we continue expanding globally, we look forward to bringing these next-generation AI technologies to customers in the UAE and other key international markets."