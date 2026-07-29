OMODA 4 makes regional debut at OMODA Super AI Night, bringing AI mobility closer to the UAE

OMODA & JAECOO has unveiled its next-generation AI Smart Cockpit at OMODA Super AI Night in Jakarta, Indonesia, where the all-new OMODA 4 made its Southeast Asia debut during a global technology showcase attended by government officials, media, dealers, and industry representatives from across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. As one of the participating regions, the Middle East and the UAE in particular is expected to benefit from these latest intelligent mobility innovations, with the OMODA 4 scheduled to arrive in the UAE later this year, bringing a new generation of AI-powered driving experiences to local customers.

The Jakarta event showcased OMODA & JAECOO's "Dual Super Strategy", combining its Super Hybrid System (SHS) with next-generation AI technologies to create a smarter, more connected mobility experience. The unveiling of the AI Smart Cockpit marked another milestone in the brand's global intelligent mobility roadmap.

For UAE customers, these innovations build on OMODA & JAECOO's rapid growth in the Emirates, where the brand has expanded its retail network, introduced intelligent SUV models, and established itself as one of the region's fastest-growing automotive brands. The arrival of the OMODA 4 later this year will further strengthen its portfolio of AI-powered vehicles.

At the heart of the showcase was the new AI Smart Cockpit, powered by ByteDance's Seed large language model (LLM). Moving beyond conventional voice commands, the system is designed to understand driver intent, learn user habits, recognise emotions, and deliver personalised recommendations. Supported by continuous over-the-air (OTA) updates, it evolves over time to provide increasingly intuitive and personalised interactions.

The intelligent cockpit supports navigation, entertainment, productivity, and lifestyle services through multiple AI agents working together seamlessly. The result is a more natural and connected driving experience, transforming the vehicle into a smart mobility companion that adapts to each user's daily routine.

The event also marked the Southeast Asia debut of the OMODA 4, a Cyber Mecha SUV created for young, technology-oriented drivers. Combining futuristic styling, intelligent interaction, and engaging performance, the model represents the next generation of OMODA vehicles and is scheduled to launch in the UAE later this year.

Complementing the AI Smart Cockpit is SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), OMODA & JAECOO's advanced Level 2 assisted parking technology. Designed to make everyday parking simpler, SIVP assists with identifying parking spaces, manoeuvring into bays, avoiding obstacles, and supporting remote parking functions under driver supervision. For UAE motorists navigating busy shopping malls, business districts, and residential communities, the technology is expected to offer greater convenience, confidence, and efficiency.

OMODA & JAECOO's intelligent ecosystem also extends beyond the vehicle through AiMOGA, the brand's robotics initiative that applies AI technology to intelligent human-machine interaction. Together with the AI Smart Cockpit and SIVP, AiMOGA reflects the company's vision of creating a connected intelligent mobility ecosystem for the future.

Commenting on the occasion, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, said: "The AI Smart Cockpit represents another important milestone in our global intelligent mobility strategy. By combining advanced AI technologies with our product portfolio, we are creating vehicles that better understand users, continuously evolve through learning, and deliver increasingly personalised experiences. The UAE will be one of the key markets to benefit from these innovations."

As OMODA & JAECOO continues introducing global innovations to the UAE, the upcoming launch of the OMODA 4, together with technologies such as the AI Smart Cockpit, SIVP, and AiMOGA, will reinforce the brand's commitment to delivering smarter, safer, and more connected mobility solutions tailored to the evolving expectations of UAE customers.