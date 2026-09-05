OMODA 4 makes European debut as OMODA and JAECOO accelerates intelligent mobility vision in UAE

OMODA and JAECOO is advancing its global technology and youth-focused mobility strategy as the all-new OMODA 4 makes its European debut at the 2026 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Finals in Barcelona.

The milestone comes as OMODA and JAECOO builds on strong sales momentum in Europe while preparing for its next phase of intelligent mobility in the UAE, led by SIVP technology and the September launch of the OMODA 5 SHS.

The OMODA 4 rolled into the VCT EMEA fan hub during the Barcelona Finals, marking its first public appearance in Europe. As the first-ever Official Automotive Partner of VALORANT Esports EMEA, OMODA brought its “BE THE ONE” philosophy to an environment shaped by competition, individuality and self-expression.

European Sales Momentum Strengthens

OMODA and JAECOO has established a presence across 22 European markets within just two years, with Europe accounting for over 40% of global sales. The brands have expanded their network to more than 500 sales outlets, with cumulative European sales surpassing 440,000 units as of July 2026. Hybrid models are contributing strongly to this momentum. The OMODA 5 has achieved cumulative sales of 55,290 units across the UK and EU markets.

OMODA 5 SHS Set for UAE Launch in September

Building on this international momentum, the OMODA 5 SHS is scheduled to launch in the UAE in September. Powered by the Super Hybrid System, it combines a 1.5T TGDI hybrid engine, 1.8 kWh battery and DHT transmission, producing 224 hp and 295 Nm of torque. With a driving range of more than 1,000 km, it is designed to deliver efficient fuel consumption and a smooth driving experience across both urban journeys and longer drives.

The OMODA 5 SHS features a newly sculpted diamond grille, split headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside are dual 12.3-inch displays powered by the Snapdragon 8155 chip, an eight-speaker Sony audio system, 64-colour ambient lighting and heated and ventilated electric sport seats. Safety and driver assistance include six airbags and 19 ADAS features.

OMODA and JAECOO is also preparing to introduce its latest SIVP technology in the UAE, using intelligent assisted-parking capabilities to identify suitable spaces, recognise surrounding obstacles and support drivers during parking manoeuvres. AiMOGA further expands the company’s technology ecosystem into intelligent robotics.

UAE Growth Powered by Customers and Dealer Partnerships

OMODA and JAECOO is also celebrating a growing community of more than 5,000 UAE customers, with its vehicles now on roads across all seven emirates. The milestone reflects both customer confidence and the contribution of its dealer partners: Mahy Khoory Automotive in Abu Dhabi, AUTORUN in Dubai, and Galadari Motors in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

At the recent Dealer Excellence Awards, OMODA and JAECOO UAE recognised its partners and their teams for strengthening customer confidence, building the brands’ local presence and driving sales growth.

Global User Summit to Preview What Comes Next

Looking ahead, the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit will be held in Wuhu, China, in October 2026, bringing together approximately 1,800 global guests. Participants will experience an SHS long-distance test drive and SIVP and SIAS intelligent driving experiences, alongside the global unveiling of new models, including the OMODA X.