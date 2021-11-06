Oman gets 18th Malabar Gold & Diamonds showroom

The new showroom inside Lulu Souk, Ruwi, Muscat is determined to cater to the increasing footfall and demand for the brand

Leading global jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds, launched its 18th store in Oman. The grand showroom was virtually inaugurated by M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group on October 27. The new showroom inside Lulu Souk, Ruwi, Muscat is determined to cater to the increasing footfall and demand for the brand.

The brand also has other stores located across key locations in Oman namely Sohar, Muscat and Salalah. The new outlet unveils a large collection of traditional as well as contemporary designer jewellery collections.

M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group, said: “We are excited about this launch as it is the largest jewellery store in Oman and it signifies that our brand is thriving in this region as a result of being appreciated, accepted and trusted by the residents and nationals of Oman alike.

We are soon to launch two more outlets in Oman as part of our global expansion and it is indeed a great achievement.”

The outlet will also exhibit a wide range of diverse and trendy designs in gold jewellery, IGI certified diamonds and precious gem jewellery from over 20 countries.