Oman's businesses face significant gaps in their preparedness for mandatory e-invoicing, with an overall readiness score of just 54.02%, according to a new survey by ClearTax , a global tax compliance and e-invoicing technology company. The findings raise important questions about enterprise readiness as the Sultanate prepares for the next phases of its Fawtara rollout in April and October 2027.

Titled The Moving Deadline: The Oman Fawtara Readiness Index 2026 , the report draws on a survey of more than 80 senior finance leaders, including CFOs, finance directors, finance controllers and heads of tax, across key industries in Oman. Conducted ahead of the August 2026 pilot phase, the research assessed enterprise preparedness across eight parameters covering regulatory awareness, technical infrastructure, process maturity, and organisational and strategic readiness.

The findings reveal a substantial disconnect between understanding regulatory requirements and having the systems, processes and resources needed to comply. While regulatory awareness scored 64.7 per cent, technical infrastructure readiness stood at 58.7 per cent, organisational and strategic readiness at 48.7 per cent, and process maturity at just 44 per cent, the lowest of all four categories.

Among the most significant findings, 95.7 per cent of surveyed enterprises had not contracted an accredited Application Service Provider (ASP) before the pilot phase, while 73.9 per cent lacked the capability to automatically generate fully compliant PINT-OM XML invoices. The report also found that 56.5 per cent did not have an active implementation plan, highlighting the extent to which awareness had yet to translate into execution.

The findings come at a critical juncture for Oman's e-invoicing transition. Following the revised timetable announced by the Oman Tax Authority (OTA), businesses with annual taxable supplies of OMR 5 million or more are scheduled to come under the mandatory framework from April 1, 2027, followed by businesses below that threshold from October 1, 2027. The pilot phase, involving 100 large enterprises, commenced in August 2026.

Commenting on the findings, Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax, said the survey highlights a fundamental challenge facing businesses in Oman. "Most finance leaders understand that e-invoicing is coming but understanding the regulation and being operationally prepared are two very different things. The real complexity lies in connecting existing ERP systems, managing different transaction scenarios, ensuring data accuracy and building processes that can sustain compliance every day. With the next implementation deadlines approaching, businesses need to move beyond awareness and begin addressing these gaps now."

The report also highlights weaknesses in operational planning and financial commitment. The challenge is not just seeing the bigger opportunity for finance. It is turning that into a clear plan, with people responsible for making it happen. Only 4.3 per cent of surveyed enterprises had an approved and allocated implementation budget, while 87 per cent had either not initiated budget discussions or were still at the informal discussion stage. Additionally, 87% had not fully mapped complex transaction workflows such as credit notes, intercompany transactions and foreign-currency invoices.