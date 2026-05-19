Oman Cables showcases sustainability-led innovation at Oman Sustainability Week 2026

Oman Cables Industry, the Sultanate’s leading cable manufacture and solution provider, is taking center stage at Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) 2026 to reinforce its role in enabling the energy transition priorities across Oman and the wider region. As demand grows for more resilient power systems, renewable integration, and digital infrastructure, Oman Cables is showcasing how advanced cable technologies and engineering innovation support the systems powering modern economies, while reinforcing the company’s sustainability-led innovation ambitions and long-term contribution to a more resilient and low-carbon future.

Oman Cables is also advancing measurable progress across its sustainability and operational efficiency agenda. According to the company’s 2025 Sustainability report, Oman Cables achieved a 9 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 market-based GHG emissions compared to its 2024 baseline, while circularity initiatives expanded from 11 to 30 active projects and cable drum reuse rates doubled from 8 to 16 per cent. The company also achieved ISO 50001:2018 certification for energy management, reinforcing its structured and long-term approach to industrial optimisation, energy performance, and responsible manufacturing.

A key focus of Oman Cables’ presence this year is E Path, the industry’s first sustainability label for cables based on measurable and internationally recognised criteria, aligned with global standards and certified by a third party, ensuring transparency and credibility in sustainability claims. Through this methodology, E Path supports Oman Cables’ commitment to decarbonisation, the circular economy, and Scope 3 emissions reduction, while providing customers with a clear and reliable way to select sustainable products.

Complementing this is OCI-Ultraflex, the company’s latest cable innovation developed for modern infrastructure environments, particularly data centres and other high-performance applications. The rapid expansion of AI-driven computing, hyperscale data centres, and digital infrastructure is accelerating demand for more flexible and high-performance cable systems. Engineered using advanced cross-linked polymers and a fine-drawn conductor for extreme flexibility, OCI-Ultraflex supports easier installation and improved cable management in environments where space is constrained and performance requirements continue to evolve.

"As infrastructure systems become more interconnected and energy demands continue to evolve, resilience becomes a critical engineering priority," said Erkan Aydogdu, CEO at Oman Cables. "Advanced cable technologies play a fundamental role in ensuring power networks can adapt, perform, and scale reliably. Our focus remains on delivering practical engineering solutions that support evolving power, industrial, and digital infrastructure requirements across the region."

The company is also taking an active role in the event’s thought leadership programme, with Jad Atallah, chief legal & governance, and investor relations, participating in the MSX panel discussion, and Mohammed Al Sumri, new product development manager, joining industry leaders on the OSW 2026 panel stage. The sessions will address priorities shaping sustainability, investor relations, digital infrastructure resilience, and the future of energy systems.

At its exhibition stand, Oman Cables is hosting the Renewable Park, an interactive showcase demonstrating how its cable and infrastructure solutions support a range of applications, including renewable energy, utilities, hydrogen infrastructure, residential development, and digital infrastructure.

As part of the official OSW programme, Oman Cables will also host a site visit to its Global Sustainability Academy in Rusayl, offering stakeholders direct insight into the company’s manufacturing capabilities, innovation processes, and broader approach to sustainable industrial development.

With more than 40 years of industry expertise and a growing role in supporting infrastructure development across the region, Oman Cables continues to expand its solutions portfolio to support the evolving demands of the energy, industrial, and digital infrastructure sectors.